WATCH: LeBron James Hits up Stephen Curry After the Latter’s Return as Lakers Get Crucial Win

LeBron James might be out of action for now, however, that doesn’t mean he can’t be in the spotlight. The Lakers superstar was a feature on the courtside tonight. LA eeked out a crucial win against the Golden State Warriors. And he greeted Steph Curry with aplomb.

While the rivalry might have festered in some way or the other over the years, it is evident that their respect for each other has only increased with time. LeBron and Curry were seen talking to each other with a lot of respect.

Both teams are likely to face each other in the play-in tournament or better yet, in the playoffs! However, they have mountains to climb.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James chuckle and banter as the game ends

It is seldom we see two big superstars and rivals in the league become close after years of battling each other. Like seasoned warriors that meet on the field, it was evident that there is mutual admiration.

Just take a look at this video, you can see Curry and James talk, joke, and banter. In fact, they are both so engrossed in the conversation, Curry completely ignores Dennis Schroder!

Steph Curry and LeBron James chopping it up after the Warriors-Lakers game 🤝pic.twitter.com/6KKbpDb0Pp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 5, 2023

We wonder what was the topic of the quick chat. With Golden State Warriors likely to go through major changes, could we perhaps see the veterans team up?

LeBron’s blooming relationship with Warriors players

It is no secret that over the last few years, Draymond Green and LeBron James have become really close friends. The two were seen talking with hands over their mouths tonight.

Draymond is likely to leave the Warriors next year and as per the rumor mills, he might team up with King James in Los Angeles.

But tonight, it was Anthony Davis who did the heavy lifting. We don’t think there is any other player James should be thankful for.

