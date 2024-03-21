LeBron James Comforts ‘Sore’ Friend Draymond Green With a Vague Promise

LeBron James made the headlines after announcing the start of his podcast with JJ Redick, called “Mind the Game”. As seen in a few clips from the first episode, that premiered on 19th March, the podcast is expected to stay true to its name with the two basketball geniuses deep-diving into the minute details of the sport. Merely a few hours after the first episode of the Mind The Game podcast released, Draymond Green took to The Draymond Green Show to express dissatisfaction with the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar hadn’t yet featured on his podcast.

“I’m a little upset that LeBron James is going on a podcast, and he still hasn’t been on The Draymond Green Show,” Green said. “But when it’s your own thing, you kind of can’t say anything, so I guess I’ll live with it for now. Pick the bone with him that I got to pick with him later.”

As soon as Green’s complaints went viral on social media, LeBron came across @sportscenter’s Instagram post. The King commented on the post, promising his good friend about an appearance on The Draymond Green Show. Bron wrote:

“He knows I’m going to do his Pod.”

The Mind the Game podcast has already been touted as one of the best and most smart podcasts in the basketball world. As per the podcast’s description on Apple Podcasts, James and Redick “sit down weekly to discuss the state of the game, dissect X’s and O’s, and wax poetic about the game they love”.

The full video of the first episode of the new podcast has already garnered over 1.8 million views on YouTube despite being released only a couple of days back. Clearly, basketball enthusiasts seem to enjoy the conversation between LeBron James and JJ Redick.