LeBron James Copped $300,000 Cartier Crash Skelton While Supporting A’ja Wilson and Team USA in Gold Medal Game

Apart from bringing his A-game on the hardwood, LeBron James was also equipped to impress fashion critics during his time in Paris. We already witnessed the King don some impressive shoes during the tournament. However, a social media post also sheds light on the plethora of intriguing watches that James had on during the 2024 Olympics.

Advertisement

LeBron was seen wearing the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon ‘Blue Sapphire’ during the opening ceremony and the Richard Mille 11-03 Chronograph ‘Jean Todt’ during the USA Women’s QF clash against Nigeria.

However, James saved his most interesting timepiece for the last–wearing a Cartier during the USA women’s basketball team’s gold medal encounter against France.

When seen cheering for A’ja Wilson and co., fans noticed the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s gold medal around his neck. Many might have overlooked the accessory that he had on his wrist. Popular Instagram account–Insane Luxury–educated followers about the $300,000 Cartier Crash Skeleton that James had on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INSANE LUXURY (@insaneluxurylife)

Being one of the most influential athletes in the world, it makes sense that LBJ has one of the 67 pieces in the 18k rose gold model. Other popular figures who have been spotted wearing the same watch in the past include Jay-Z, Jack Dorsey, and other celebrities.

Devin Booker followed LeBron James’ suit and styled his outfit with a similar watch. During the party, after winning the gold medal, Booker was seen wearing the Cartier Crash Paris in 18k gold. The $250,000 timepiece is a bit different from the one that LBJ had on but is still an extremely rare piece, with only 400 such watches made in total.

Other players such as Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, and Tyrese Haliburton were seen wearing elegant watches ranging from Cartier, Patek Philippe, and even Rolex. Team USA dominated the competition in the fashion department as well.