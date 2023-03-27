“LeBron James Didn’t Come Out Firing 3s”: Despite Patrick Beverley’s Disrespect, Skip Bayless Praises Lakers Superstar on His Return

The Los Angeles Lakers lost the game to the Bulls last night. The loss, though damaging, was not enough to end their post-season hopes. The Lakers still have a 1-game cushion and can most likely be in the play-in tournament by the end of the regular season. Fortunately, LeBron James has returned to the court and looked impressive.

Although, one of the defining moments of the game was Patrick Beverley’s made shot and celebration were really disrespectful to LeBron. Bev, who had been trad-talking since the release of the now infamous podcast, delivered on his promises and really gave the Lakers trouble the entire night.

That being said, the Hollywood franchise still looked promising and left Skip Bayless impressed. In his latest appearance on the Undisputed Show, the FS1 analyst heaped rare praise on LeBron James.

Skip Bayless impressed with LeBron James and the Lakers

While discussing the Lakers’ loss to the Bulls with his co-host Shannon Sharpe. Bayless, who is often critical of James, was surprisingly supportive of him and the Lakers. He pointed out Bron’s refusal to launch unnecessary perimeter shots and willingness to drive. Per Bayless, this showed LeBron’s focus to win. Bayless also highlighted the Lakers’ exceptional defense since the trade deadline.

Bayless on LeBron: “He didn’t come out firing from three. He didn’t say, ‘let me ease back into this by launching 8 threes, and let me just stay out here on the perimeter.’ This was full-on attack mode by LeBron James. I don’t know about you but I was really impressed.”

While talking about the Lakers as a team. Bayless pointed out how the Lakers were horrible defensively last night despite their exceptional defense since the trade deadline. Bayless believes the Lakers are capable of winning and remain legitimate contenders.

LeBron came off the bench on his return

Last night, LeBron came off the bench for the second time in his NBA career. But true to his nature, he did not fail to impress. James had 19 points in just 29 minutes. He also registered 8 rebounds and shot 7 of his 8 free throws.

The season, in all fairness, has been fruitful for LeBron individually. He broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record and is currently averaging over 29 points per game. However, he has failed to help the Lakers win. The remaining regular season is awfully crucial for LeBron who clearly does not want want to miss another playoff.