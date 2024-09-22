LeBron James Gets Brand New Olympic Rings Inked on Him, Picks Artist Who Did Bronny’s First Tattoo

LeBron James added another feather to his cap by winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. It’s been over a month since that feat but it seems like LeBron is not done celebrating. The three-time gold medalist got the Olympic rings tattooed on him, giving his special Olympic journey a permanent place on his body.

For this tattoo, King James went to the tattoo artist known as GANGA. He has made several tattoos for LeBron in the past. GANGA has previously worked with Bronny James as well when the Lakers rookie got his first tattoo in 2022.

The tattoo artist posted videos of the King getting inked on his Instagram.

LeBron has several tattoos on his body, each one carrying a special meaning. His most iconic tattoo is the one on his back that says “Chosen 1,” a term that has been synonymous with his rise in the NBA.

The Olympic rings tattoo on his left forearm will also rank very high on his list because the gold medal run this year meant a lot to him.

GANGA seems to be his go-to choice for tattoos as LeBron went to him last year as well to get a Basquiat crown on his left forearm. The obvious meaning of that tattoo is LeBron’s moniker, King James and nobody deserves a crown more than the king.

Bronny was a huge fan of the late rapper Juice WRLD. Three years after he passed away, James Jr. got ‘999’ tattooed on him, a number that meant a lot to Juice. “999 represents taking whatever ill, whatever bad situation, whatever struggle you’re going through and turning it into something positive to push yourself forward,” Juice WRLD had said.

The meaning behind LeBron James’ tattoos

LeBron has over a dozen tattoos, the most famous one being his “Chosen 1” tattoo on the back. During a conversation with coach Mike Krzyzewski, he revealed the meaning behind it. He said, “I got that after my rookie year…there was a local magazine, my sophomore year actually used that after one of my games, ‘Is this kid the chosen one?’ I was like, ‘That’s pretty cool.'”



He has a ‘Mamba 4 life’ tattoo with a snake and a rose on his left thigh, which he got to honor the late, great Kobe Bryant. The tattoo also features Kobe’s jersey numbers #8 and #24. LeBron has another tattoo that reads ‘B.B.Z.’ on his right hand that represents the names of his kids Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

He also has the name of his mother ‘Gloria’ tattooed on his right arm. Another interesting tattoo in LeBron’s collection is ‘Est 1984’ on his left shoulder, which represents the year he was born.