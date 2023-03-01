“LeBron James Had a Noticeable Limp After”: Draymond Green Claims LBJ’s Injury Will Haunt the 12th Seed Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a roll of late. The team is racking up wins and is making a push for a Playoff spot. However, misfortune has struck the team, as LeBron James has gone down with a foot injury. A huge loss that puts the Purple and Gold in an unfavorable position.

Even the team’s rivals know that things aren’t looking good. Golden State Warriors star, Draymond Green has commented on the injury, reaffirming Lakers fans’ worst fears and expressing concern for King James.

Also Read: Nikola Jokic Joins LeBron James and Magic Johnson in Being Just the 6th Player to Achieve Incredible NBA Feat

Draymond Green believes the LeBron James injury will hurt the Lakers a lot

As things stand, the LA Lakers are 12th in the West. The team is vying for a place in the Playoffs and if that doesn’t work out, a place in the Play-In tournament. However, an injury to LeBron James may deter their attempts.

The King suffered a foot injury, and a bad one at that, in the Lakers’ game against the Mavericks. An injury, that has many concerned, including one of his close friends and rivals, Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors star shared his thoughts on LeBron’s injury on his podcast, stating it is not a good sign, and will certainly hurt the Lakers.

“We just received news Bron is going to be out indefinitely for multiple games. That hurts the Lakers a lot. This is a team that’s starting to roll, that’s 4-1 in their last five games. … D’Lo has been out for the last two games. You take LeBron out, that two of your three ball handlers. You’d hope that LeBron is not out for long. You hope he’s back sooner rather than later, but to say, “I heard a pop in my foot,” and then have a noticeable limp after. And then they come out a day later and that you’re out indefinitely; that’s not a good sign.”

Draymond has got it right. The Lakers should be concerned, seeing as LBJ is their best player. Hopefully, Anthony Davis and the company can hold down the fort until his return.

King James is likely to be out of action for the next two weeks

There are exactly 20 games left in the regular season, and LeBron James would have been essential for each and every one of them. Unfortunately, according to reports, The King will miss at least two weeks of the action thanks to the foot injury. Meaning he could miss seven, very crucial, games for the Lakers.

ESPN Sources: LeBron James’s right foot is expected to be reassessed in two weeks to see how much progress he’s made, but timeline on return expected to extend beyond that checkpoint. Where Lakers reside in standings by then could impact how soon it makes sense for him to return. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 28, 2023

It will be interesting to see just how the Lakers perform without their king. Fans will be hoping the team can perform despite the loss and secure a spot in the postseason.

Also Read: “LeBron James Was Miraculous!”: Skip Bayless Gives Voices Genuine Appreciation of the King After Scary Ankle Injury