Accused Of Demanding $15,000 From A Rapper, Michael Jordan Received A Bevy Of Love From Jay-Z 12 Years Ago: “Absolute Dream Conversation For Me”

Michael Jordan is one of the most popular athletes in the history of sports. He was an NBA superstar and was beloved by many. However, that doesn’t mean he didn’t have his detractors. In particular, His Airness reportedly had a tumultuous relationship with rappers. However, not all rappers have been cold with the six-time NBA Champion. One rapper who loves MJ and is beloved by him as well is Jay-Z. And, 12 years ago, the rapper let it be known just how much respect he has for Jordan in his autobiography, Decoded.

In the past, MJ has been portrayed as being rather rude to rappers. In fact, ‘Chamillionaire’ has gone on record to explain how he was once blindsided by the Hall of Famer. He recalled how he once met Jordan and approached him for both a photo and a jersey as a fan. Unfortunately, he learned firsthand why the phrase “Never meet your heroes” exists, as Jordan demanded $15,000 for both. Something that understandably left the rapper stunned.

Jay-Z has nothing but love and respect for Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan

Jay-Z has always had a wonderful relationship with Michael Jordan. The rapper wrote about just how much respect he has for MJ and his craft. In particular, he highlighted Jordan’s hard work and discipline that helped him become the greatest of all time. He even recalled having a dream conversation with His Airness, when the latter invited him to his restaurant.

The artist, also known by many as ‘Hova’, has always been one of the few rappers who has a close friendship with Jordan. In fact, the Bulls legend once made an effort to introduce a fellow Bulls star Jamal Crawford to the rap icon. A testament to how strong their bond is. After all, how often is it that the great Michael Jeffrey Jordan is asked to introduce someone?

Friendships between rappers and athletes are not uncommon. Sharing similar levels of fame, the two can often be seen attending each other’s events. With rappers frequently spotted at NBA games, and the NBA stars spotted at concerts, some may say it’s a special bond. Yet, Jordan’s salty reputation makes his friendship with Jay-Z beyond special.

MJ was a huge fan of Kenny Latimore and used to listen to his music pre-game

Michael Jordan is a big fan of Jay-Z, but back in his playing days, “Hard Knock Life” wasn’t the song he was listening to before a game. No, his choice of music was actually R&B.

One musician he loved listening to was Kenny Latimore. The artist is a close personal friend of his, who has even given him some unreleased music in the past. Music, that as revealed in The Last Dance, he jammed out to while he was busy preparing for one of his 1997-1998 NBA Finals games.

It just goes to show, that MJ was a savant in things outside of basketball as well. He is a connoisseur of good music. Latimore and Jay-Z aside, he also likes to jam out to some of the more recent hits, particularly by Taylor Swift. Safe to say, His Airness is a true enigma, and even though he’s been around for 60 years, some of his choices still manage to surprise us.