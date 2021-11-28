“LeBron James is going to play so long people will forget Dwyane Wade played with him”: Heat legend expresses his awe and admiration about the Lakers superstar dominating in year 19

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade applauds former teammate and close friend LeBron James for playing at an elite level even in his 19th season in the NBA.

When we talk about one of the greatest duos in the NBA, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are right up there. The two legends won two championships together in Miami and made four trips to the NBA Finals. Over the years, the two developed a bond that extended beyond the hardwood.

Recently, Flash sat down with The Athletic analyst Shams Charania to discuss his upcoming memoir titled Dwyane. During the interview, Shams asked Wade about what he thought of LeBron’s longevity. The Lakers superstar has aged like fine wine and refuses to slow down.

Wade had nothing but appreciation for his former Heat teammate, adding he wants LeBron to play for as long as he can and keep going. Having mentored the kid from Akron during the latter’s early days in Miami, D-Wade knows that LeBron is a generational athlete.

D-Wade states that LeBron is doing something nobody else has ever done. The four-time Finals MVP is currently averaging 25.1 PPG, 6.6 APG, and 5.2 RPG. The 36-year old is shooting 47.2% from the field.

Dwyane Wade doesn’t expect LeBron James to hang his boots anytime soon.

Both D-Wade and LeBron were part of the iconic draft class of 2003. Though Wade retired in 2019, LeBron is still in his prime. The two superstars would join forces in the summer of 2010 and bring the city of Miami back-to-back championships.

LeBron was the Finals MVP in both the championship runs. Though Wade had begun to slow down post the King’s exit from Miami, that was certainly not the case for LeBron as he would go on to win two more titles with two separate franchises. The seventeen-time All-Star was Finals MVP every time he won a championship.

During his interview with Shams Charania, when asked about what he felt about LeBron going strong even in year nineteen, D-Wade had the following answer.

“I think we all are now on the train of keep going, bro. Do something that no one has done before. I told this to him when I retired. ‘You’re going to play so long that people are going to forget we even played together.”‘

Wade joked about their future wine sessions saying,

“I am just trying to enjoy as long as I can before he is on this side with me and we’re drinking too much wine.”

“Keep going, bro. You’re going to play so long that people are going to forget we even played together.” – Dwyane Wade on former co-star LeBron James in 19th season. Wade sits down with @Stadium: LeBron, communication being key with Utah-Donovan Mitchell, new Memoir, more. pic.twitter.com/6V6NMLY9lH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2021

In the past, LeBron had cited NFL legend Tom Brady as an inspiration. The 44-year old had just won his seventh Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.