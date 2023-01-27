“LeBron James Is the GM!”: Kyrie Irving Once Addressed LeGM Rumors and Complimented Lakers Star for His Basketball IQ

Jun 8, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) laughs at guard Kyrie Irving (2) during a press conferance after game three of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavaliers won 120-90. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has been in the NBA for almost 20 years now. He played his first NBA game on 30th October 2003, and 20 years later, he’s still dominating in the NBA. The Lakers star is just 158 points away from becoming the leading scorer in the NBA. Even after turning 38 years old, Bron is putting up numbers like he’s in his 20s.

In his 20th campaign, Bron is averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and seven assists a game. A 4x NBA Champion, LeBron is one of the most accomplished NBA players and is considered one of the greatest ever to play the game of basketball.

He’s won four titles with three different franchises. Out of those four, he won one title with Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers. A few months ago, Kyrie sat for an interview where he talked about Bron, Cavs, and more.

“LeBron James is the GM!”: Kyrie Irving

For the better part of the last decade, LeBron James has been known for being a vital voice in the front office for personnel decisions. He gets the players he wants, and he restructures the roster as he feels fit.

Many people call him LeGM because of the same. Addressing rumors of Bron acting as the GM, Kyrie said,

“LeBron was behind the scenes… what’s his nickname, LeGM? He put the squad together. He put the squad together. I wasn’t mad at him.”

LeBron was known for dictating personnel decisions when he was with the Cavaliers, and the same trend carried over to Tinseltown. Bron has been known for his front-office decisions and has been criticized when they do not pan out as expected. The biggest example of the same was the 2021-22 Lakers roster, which consisted of all the old All-Stars.

Are Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka justified in publishing LeBron?

At age 38, Bron is playing some of the best basketball of his life. He’s trying to lead a team where Anthony Davis is almost a part-time player and Russell Westbrook is coming off the bench. However, he’s not being sent reinforcements.

Many assume it’s because of the way he forced the Russell Westbrook trade in 2021. Over the years, the Lakers had to part with all draft picks up to 2027 because of trades Bron wanted, and it seems like the management has put their foot down now.

Are they right for the same? Maybe not.

