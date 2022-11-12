ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith Averaged ‘Horrific Statline’ Playing College Basketball at Winston-Salem State University

One of the most prominent faces on American sports television, Stephen A. Smith, has built himself a $16 million empire over the years, dishing out some of the hot/bizarre/controversial takes, with his strong suit being the NBA. The veteran analyst even has his show on ESPN.

A Knicks fan for life, Stephen A journalism experience amounts close to three decades in the business. The New York native spent a lot of his career’s formative years working with the Philadelphia Inquirer, covering the Sixers, where he developed a lifelong association with former MVP Allen Iverson.

As years passed, Smith continued to climb the ranks before landing multiple gigs on sports broadcasting giant ESPN. However, it wasn’t until 2012 when the Winston-Salem State University graduate signed up for the flagship show First Take, which made him a household name.

While a large part of his job entails reviewing or criticizing NBA players’ performances, Stephen A would prefer his skills as a basketball player to slip under the radar.

Stephen A. Smith’s college basketball statline.

Coming from humble beginnings, Stephen A was the fifth of six children, with four older sisters and a younger brother. After completing his early education at Thomas Edison High School in Queens, Smith attended his graduation at Winston-Salem State University, graduating in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communication.

Not many know, but Smith had received a basketball scholarship to attend the HBCU in North Carolina. While nobody can doubt the veteran analyst’s analytical skills in the game of hoops, the same cannot extend to his college basketball career, given his stats below.

Lmao Stephen A. Smith’s 1.5 PPG in his final season in college 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3p6wr1gp4c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 12, 2022

Averaging a dismissive 1.5 PPG in his final year of college, Smith was 5-for-25 in shooting and 5-for-22 from beyond the arc. Thus a wise decision for him to stick to his role behind the scenes.

Stephen A. Smith is a revolutionary figure in American sports journalism.

It won’t be wrong to call Smith the face of ESPN, given his prominence on the platform. From being a mere contributor for shows initially to now not only being the face of one of the most popular debate shows but having his own show too. The ardent Knicks fan has come a long way.

The veteran analyst’s candid nature, razor-sharp awareness, and quirky nature have made him a brand.

