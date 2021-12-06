“Zion Williamson out here looking like Mount Zion”: NBA Twitter reacts after the Pelicans star makes a courtside appearance looking more swole than ever

Zion Williamson’s weight was much talked about during the off-season – A lot of the banter now has turned into worry

Zion Williamson looks nothing like when he first entered the league in 2019. The 2019 No.1 draft pick looks like Shaq And Charles Barkley as they are now. His first appearance in the off-season shocked everyone, and was the butt of a lot of jokes. Each appearance drew a lot more stares and lot more meme worthy material.

The young Power forward had a surgery to fix a broken foot in the summer, but the return date kept getting pushed back. He’s now back to full contact drills and 5 on 5 scrimmages, but clips of him trying to shoot the ball show that he’s lost a lot of athleticism. Compared to LeBron James when he entered the league, he now looks like Zion ate Zion for breakfast.

NBA Twitter took to expressing their concern over Zion Williamson’s weight

It is understandable for an athlete to put on weight when you cannot exercise, but puffing up like a balloon to the point where he doesn’t look like he could last 5 minutes on the court is worrisome. The young lad looks like he never found a plate of food that he didn’t like in Louisiana, and he just kept eating.

It’s not funny if we being honest. Concerned for him at this point. — OVO Pres ✭ (@PresNYC) December 6, 2021

This weight gain isn’t some James Harden type body transformation. He really did get fat to the point where he looks like a circle.

big ash — ⛓D3⛓ (@d3_r3y2) December 6, 2021

As a pels fan this hurts to c — shaya Elefant (@ElefantShaya) December 6, 2021

Fans and well-wishers alike hope he can get out of this slump, because we all know what a tank he was just a season ago. There is all that muscle that lies underneath the bulk he put on in these few months, he just has to cut down a lot. It will be difficult, but if he wants to continue playing the game, Zion Williamson needs to get into shape.

