“LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo”: Stephen Jackson Names 2 Players That Can Turn Warriors Into a Contender

The Warriors have returned to reality after a scorching hot start to the season. They are 4-6 in their last ten games and have a 14-9 record for the season. Despite being in postseason contention, they are a step behind the Western Conference’s top teams, such as the OKC Thunder. Reports have surfaced that the front office wants to recruit another star to bolster the lineup. Former Warriors great believes two players, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, can transform the franchise into a championship contender.

Stephen Jackson took to ALL THE SMOKE Unplugged alongside Matt Barnes to discuss what the Warriors should do next. There’s a scarcity of star players available on the trade market, but that didn’t stop Jackson from looking toward two of the League’s biggest stars. He said,

“There’s only two people that could possibly even go there and make them contenders. That’d be Giannis or LeBron. I don’t see nobody else. If they land one of them two, they got action.”

Jackson’s scenario of the Warriors acquiring Antetokounmpo or LeBron would hypothetically be one of the biggest blockbuster trades in NBA history. However, the likelihood of either trade happening is extremely low.

At the beginning of the season, buzz surrounded the potential availability of the Bucks superstar due to their early struggles. However, things have turned around in recent weeks, with the Bucks winning 8 of their last 10 games.

On the other hand, a trade for LeBron would only happen if the Lakers blow up their roster and go for a rebuild. Additionally, if James doesn’t want to be traded to the Warriors, the Lakers’ front office will abide by his wishes.

Regardless, Barnes believes LeBron and Stephen Curry on the same team would be a sight to see, similar to their run in the Paris Olympics. “I’d love to see Olympic Bron with that team,” Barnes said. “One where he can just kind of run the show and make things happen out there.”

There is still great uncertainty surrounding the future of the Warriors. However, Jackson bringing up those two stars isn’t out of left field. Golden State has a history involving Antetokounmpo and James.

LeBron and Giannis’ links to the Warriors

Antetokounmpo’s link to the Warriors spans over the years. Moreover, it is more one-sided than mutual between the two parties.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob has had his eyes set on Giannis for many years. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, The Athletic’s Sam Amick, reported that Lacob “has had dreams of Giannis coming the Warriors’ way for a very long time”.

Furthermore, the Warriors were uber-aggressive in their pursuit of LeBron at last season’s trade deadline. Contractually, they can match the financials and have the young talent needed to get a deal done.

Last season, James’ agent, Rich Paul, pulled the plug, which could happen again. However, if the Lakers continue to slide, it could benefit the Warriors’ chances at the league’s all-time leading scorer tremendously.