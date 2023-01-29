LeBron James Paleo Diet: Having Spent $1 Million+ On His Body, Did The Lakers Star Copy Ray Allen’s Weight Loss Diet?

The number one reason as to why LeBron James is currently still one of, if not, the best players in the NBA is because of the way he takes care of his body. ‘Longevity’ is a word that gets thrown around for ‘The King’ in almost every single conversation that talks about his greatness in the league.

Understandably so as aside from the hardware that he boasts that clearly puts him in the uppermost echelon in the annals of NBA history, it is his ability to be the best of the best at age 38 that makes him the most unique superstar in all of basketball.

It all starts with James putting in an immense amount of time, money, and effort into his own body. It was reported many years ago that he drops over $1 million a year on his body, whether that be for recovery methods, a home gym, personal chefs.

Did LeBron James start a paleo diet because of Ray Allen?

LeBron James was coming off of both his wedding to Savannah Brinson and his second straight championship at the start of the 2013-14 NBA season. During this time, he decided to give a certain type of diet a try, one that fellow teammate, Ray Allen, had become accustomed to.

“I had no sugars, no dairy, I had no carbs,” said James. He would go on to reveal that all he consumed for 67 straight days was fish, meat, fruits, and vegetables. Essentially, this diet led him to consume a great deal of protein, minerals, and vitamins.

This description by LeBron is close to what a Paleo diet is. However, not having a store of carbohydrates for energy would result in your fats being used for energy. And since he limited himself on that end as well, a lot of his protein stores would get assimilated into carbs, leading to a rapid loss of weight and muscle.

LeBron James pre-game meal

LeBron James, like most athletes, has a pre-game meal to help him get through the grueling 48 minutes of an official NBA game. According to him, back in 2016, he would have chicken breast with a bit of pasta as his pre-game meal.

This brings in a great balance of carbohydrates and protein. He also claimed to substitute this meal for a simple salad with vegetables on other days as well. A protein shake and some fruit to go along with this and James would be raring to go.

