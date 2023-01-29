“LeBron James Is Like an 18-Year-Old!”: Kyle Kuzma Once Revealed the Other Side to Billionaire Lakers Superstar

iDec 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives past Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the best leaders in sports. Since being dubbed the “Chosen One”, The King has done nothing but outdo himself.

James entered the league in 2003, at just 18 years of age. The Laker superstar has won with every franchise he has played for. From carrying a team to the playoff as an 18-year-old to being the best player on the Lakers roster in his 20th season, GOAT James has been there and done that.

What’s a secret to many is that, unlike his elite company on basketball’s Mt.Rushmore, The King is kind of a ‘goof’. To put it simply, LeBron loves joking around and isn’t the stone-faced general that he appears to be.

But greatness comes at a cost. When you are carrying teams into the playoffs season after season, having fun falls off the priority list. But James seems to find time for ‘fun’. At least that’s what his ex-teammates Kyle Kuzma has to say.

Kylie Kuzma and Gilbert Arenas unpack LeBron’s ‘Goofiness’

Kyle Kuzma and Gilbert Arenas both have two things in common. Firstly, they both have played against LeBron James. Secondly, they both have first-hand experience seeing LeBron be the world’s largest ‘Goofball’.

Kyle played his first couple seasons under ‘LeGM’, while Agent Zero often faced off against a young LeBron. On the ‘No Chill with Gilbert Arenas podcast,’ the two players revealed a new face to LeBron.

Kyle, on being asked about what Bron is like, answered:

“LeBron is like a little kid. He is super serious, he is an alpha, but he is also an 18-year-old kid at the same time. I think that is the best part about him”.

Gilbert Arenas chipped in and said,

“He had to put on a mask. He was compared to the Michaels and Kobe of the world. But you usually get to be that person depending on your team. LeBron came into a young Cleveland team. Everyone’s young and having fun. But yeah, LeBron is the Goofiest person alive.”

Kyle Kuzma and Gilbert Arenas on the price of fame

Agent Zero also pointed out poignant reasons for LeBron’s duality. In explaining the situation, Gil said,

“If he shows this side, they will chew him out. The Taco Tuesday guy is the real LeBron. Most guys in the NBA are just like him. They are all goofy and like to have fun.”

Kylie Kuzma added to Arena’s comments,

“We put people on a pedestal and expect them to be a certain way. They are just like me and you. It’s just that they are expected to put on a mask every time they leave their homes”.

With LeBron now in his 20th season, we can all agree that we are experiencing a star in his twilight. We will most probably never see such greatness for such sustained periods for the rest of our lives.

