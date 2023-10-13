Omitting Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 1 DPOY And MIP In H2H Against Nikola Jokic, ESPN Catches Flack From NBA Fans For ‘Stirring The Pot’

Recently, ESPN has been under fire for their hot takes with regard to the NBA. From the player rankings to their comparison reports, they are receiving a lot of flack. One such comparison that has everybody fuming is between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. Comparing both the two-time MVPs, ESPN listed their accomplishments in a graphic during one of their shows. The number of titles, Finals MVPs, MVPs, All-Star, and All-NBA accolades were all mentioned. However, there was one omission that did not sit well with the Greek Freak’s fans. Having forgotten to mention Antetokounmpo’s Defensive Player of the Year award, Bucks fans and Giannis fans alike have been calling for ESPN’s head. In particular, the company has been getting flamed online, especially on NBA Twitter.

NBA Twitter flames ESPN for omitting important accolade in Giannis Antetokounmpo-Nikola Jokic comparison

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic have been compared quite a bit over the last few years. Considering they’re both European players with similar resumes, fans and analysts alike have been placing the two players side-by-side. However, ESPN’s recent comparison of the two has raised a few eyebrows.

Listing each of their accolades, ESPN mentioned their championships, Finals MVPs, regular season MVPs, All-Star and All-NBA appearances. But, the one thing they missed out on that has greatly angered the Greek Freak’s fans is the absence of his contributions to the defensive side of the game. After all, Giannis has one more Defensive Player of the Year than Jokic, who has zero.

Taking to Twitter, Giannis, Bucks, and NBA fans alike flamed the cable company for their error, further adding to what has been a rather embarrassing few weeks for them.

Despite omitting the DPOY, ESPN did rate Giannis higher than ‘the Joker’. Having placed him No.1 in their player rankings heading into the 2023-2024 season, ESPN clearly expect more from the Greek Freak than they do Jokic, who finished second.

ESPN’s player rankings have been heavily criticized, especially by the players themselves

While Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are likely happy with their ESPN rankings, not everyone is. With the 2023-2024 season around the corner, a lot of NBA players have shared their displeasure over the rankings. In particular, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Kyrie Irving are unhappy.

JJJ and Bane, expressed their displeasure in an interview, clowning ESPN for their “clickbait rankings” and sarcastically mocking the company for usually placing LeBron James at 100. Irving was also understandably peeved about the rankings, commenting that he does not care about them anymore.

ESPN will likely receive more criticism as we inch closer to the new season. But one thing is for sure, all the players who have felt disrespected by these rankings will be hoping to prove them wrong.