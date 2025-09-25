mobile app bar

LeBron James Reaffirms 4-Word Secret to a Happy Marriage While Showering Wife Savannah With Praise

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

MFW - Louis Vuitton - Front Row Savannah James and her husband Lebron James attend the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2024 fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week

MFW – Louis Vuitton – Front Row Savannah James and her husband Lebron James attend the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2024 fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week | Credits- IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

He’s the King on the basketball court, but treats his wife like royalty away from it. LeBron James has been married to Savannah since 2013, with the two still appearing to be in as much love with each other today as they were when they first met. James’ mantra could very well be the reason why he’s the MVP at home, too.

James first met the love of his life in high school in Akron. Savannah was a cheerleader for their rival, Buchtel High School. They met through a mutual, started hanging out, and began dating each other as teenagers before getting engaged in 2011, when Bron was with the Miami Heat.

Since then, Bron has blossomed into one of the greatest North American sporting stars of all time, and Savannah has been a key pillar of support as well as a successful entrepreneur in her own right. They are also parents to three children: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. Understandably, LeBron cannot help but admire Savannah for the life they have built, and he recently took to Instagram to reveal a simple four-word secret.

James, in a recent interview on Andscape, said, “My wife takes care of my business. She’s the best. Without her, I wouldn’t even be in this position.” He went on to re-share this post on Instagram, where his caption stated: “Happy wife, happy life.”

Take notes, all those who’re struggling to be as happy as LeBron is when he gets home from work. And it’s not like the Los Angeles Lakers legend is delusional either. Like all relationships and marriages, he too, has faced hardships with Savannah, and the secret behind their long marriage has been their ability to navigate those treacherous waters together.

“A relationship is never picture perfect,” Bron said in 360 with Speedy. “We’ve been together since high-school, so it ain’t always gonna be a bed of roses. Any relationship, let alone someone you’ve been living with for over 20 years.”

James credited being honest, communicative, and being okay with being uncomfortable as the decisive factors that have made his marriage so great. “You can’t always have it your way,” he continued. “You can’t always think, you know, ‘My way or the highway.’ It’s not going to work that way.”

The four-time NBA champion finally added that although he believes in the “Happy wife, happy life quote,” a lot of times, the husband needs to be happy too.

