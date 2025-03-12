“LeBron James Signed Up for This”: Matt Barnes Understands Why Lakers Star Lashed Out at Stephen A. Smith for Son Bronny

During a Knicks game, LeBron James walked up to Stephen A. Smith and confronted him for criticizing Bronny James. This confrontation has since sparked several heated debates. Some believe LeBron was justified in defending his son, while others think he overreacted. The polarizing exchange has left fans and analysts divided, but former NBA star Matt Barnes has no doubts about where he stands.

SAS has, on multiple occasions, stated on his shows that he doesn’t think Bronny is ready for the league yet. While he believes the youngster has the potential to be an NBA star one day, now is not the time for him.

He has also blamed LBJ for feeding his own ego and pushing his son into a league where he doesn’t belong yet. He also questioned LeBron’s parenting, which ultimately led to the one-sided confrontation.

On a recent episode of ATS Unplugged, Barnes wholeheartedly supported LeBron’s actions. His support stems from his emotions as a father. Barnes understands the need King James must’ve felt to protect his son from media scrutiny.

The former Laker suggested James wanted to confront Smith the second he saw the ESPN analyst. He said, “As a father, he seen the dude, it brought the rage up and I’m gonna address that sh*t right where I’m at.”

Barnes also clarified that it doesn’t mean that LeBron considers himself above criticism. He has been the face of the league for almost two decades after all. However, this wasn’t the same as being criticized for his game. “LeBron signed up for this…But it’s different, man, when you have your kids and your children,” Barnes said.

Whether LeBron was justified in confronting Stephen A. or not is a debate that will rage on for weeks if not months. The only thing that is objectively true is, James has had enough of media covering Bronny in such negative light. But, ironically, in his attempts to stop that, he has only exacerbated it.

Bronny James is working hard on his game

While it’s true Bronny isn’t the best player in the league. He isn’t even close to the kind of talent his father was. In fairness, no one really is. And that is exactly the issue with the intense negative coverage he has faced since he was drafted.

But while the criticism continues, the rookie has put his head down to focus on improving his game. He has commendably separated himself from the criticism and drama.

The results of his hard work are visible. He isn’t NBA ready yet, not many rookies in their first year are. But Bronny’s numbers in the G League prove he has what it takes to become a successful player. In seven games so far, Bronny is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

He fortunately still has a lot of time to grow and become NBA . And while he might not ever be a star, it would be enough if he turns into a productive role player either.