LeBron James’ Son Bronny James Ecstatically Shares Vanessa Bryant’s Announcement, USC Included in List of Kobe Schools

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of Kobe Bryant, recently took to social media to announce some massive news. Handling the ‘Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation’ ever since the tragic death of her husband, she has been dedicating herself to the service of her community. To help achieve that mission, she recently managed to tie the knot between their foundation and 6 major schools. Ecstatic at the big news himself since his college was among the few mentioned, the son of LeBron James, Bronny James, re-shared Vanessa’s Instagram post on his IG story.

Advertisement

The young James isn’t a stranger to honoring Kobe. Having known the Lakers legend personally, he convinced his Sierra Canyon Basketball team to wear the Nike Kobe 6 as team sneakers during games. Despite their high price and lack of availability at the time, the roster heeded his request without question.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/brkicks/status/1631682247727230977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Vanessa Bryant announces partnership with USC, along with other colleges, as Bronny James rejoices

As per the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation’s official page, the organization looks to “help underserved boy and girl athletes, helping them play sports. Having a positive impact on their lives is how the foundation plans to make a difference.”

To further their goal, the organization has looked to partner up with some of the biggest sports programs in the country. Recently, having taken a major step towards their goals, Vanessa Bryant and the organization announced they have entered partnerships with the University of Connecticut, the University of Southern California, the University of Kentucky, the University of Oregon, Duke University, and Louisiana State University.

Being a student-athlete for the University of Southern California for this upcoming season, Bronny James was beyond ecstatic at the news, even sharing it on his IG story, as seen in the following tweet

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1699266921902854545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

USC will now be able to serve many more ‘underserved’ athletes what they truly deserve. And, as many expect, having the opportunity to play in the Nike Kobes will also be an added benefit for the players. For James especially, that may come as a significant change, considering he has worn LeBron James’s sneakers for most of his lifetime. However, the young man will unlikely mind the sneaker change too much.

How is Bronny’s health now?

18-year-old Bronny James shockingly suffered a heart attack some time ago in the middle of a practice session with the USC Trojans. While many were beyond mystified and frightened by the incident, James was fortunately discharged from the hospital long before.