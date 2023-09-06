LeBron James’ Son Bronny James Ecstatically Shares Vanessa Bryant’s Announcement, USC Included in List of Kobe Schools
Tonoy Sengupta
|Published September 06, 2023
Vanessa Bryant, the wife of Kobe Bryant, recently took to social media to announce some massive news. Handling the ‘Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation’ ever since the tragic death of her husband, she has been dedicating herself to the service of her community. To help achieve that mission, she recently managed to tie the knot between their foundation and 6 major schools. Ecstatic at the big news himself since his college was among the few mentioned, the son of LeBron James, Bronny James, re-shared Vanessa’s Instagram post on his IG story.
The young James isn’t a stranger to honoring Kobe. Having known the Lakers legend personally, he convinced his Sierra Canyon Basketball team to wear the Nike Kobe 6 as team sneakers during games. Despite their high price and lack of availability at the time, the roster heeded his request without question.
Vanessa Bryant announces partnership with USC, along with other colleges, as Bronny James rejoices
As per the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation’s official page, the organization looks to “help underserved boy and girl athletes, helping them play sports. Having a positive impact on their lives is how the foundation plans to make a difference.”
