LeBron James’ Stats Vs the Timberwolves: Does the Lakers Star Have a Winning Record Against Minnesota?

Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The 2024-2025 NBA season will begin for the Los Angeles Lakers with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Opening Night. The Lakers will be hosting Anthony Edwards and Co. at a packed Crypto.com Arena waiting to see LeBron and Bronny James take up the floor together. The four-time NBA Champion would like to commemorate this historic occasion with some fireworks.

LeBron will face the Wolves for the 43rd time in his illustrious career on Tuesday. In the previous 42 clashes, the 6ft 9” forward has found immense success, winning 31 games & losing out on 11.

He has started in each of these games and averaged 26 points, 8 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 2.5 stocks (steals + blocks) per game.

LBJ has also been highly efficient when facing the Minneapolis side. He has averaged 3.2 turnovers per game – fewer than his career average of 3.5 turnovers. Additionally, the four-time MVP has also recorded better shooting averages (52.6% FG & and 39.8% 3FG) than his career average of 50.6% FG & 34.8% 3-pt.

King James’ most iconic game against the Timberwolves dates back to the 2007-2008 season. On November 21, 2007, LBJ singlehandedly destroyed the out-of-form Wolves with a brilliant 45-8-5 performance, leading the Cavaliers to a 97-86 win.

The Akron native holds his highest win percentage (73.8%) against the Timberwolves as well.

Despite these impressive stats, he has yet to face the franchise in the postseason, largely due to spending 15 years of his career playing in the Eastern Conference. Since joining the Lakers in 2018, he has not had the chance to meet the Wolves in the playoffs.

However, LeBron won’t be the only superstar on the floor on Tuesday night. Anthony Edwards has also witnessed a massive increase in his popularity in recent times. After his dominant run with the Wolves to the Conference Finals, Edwards is being dubbed as the future face of the league.

Even James has claimed that Ant has the capability of getting the baton passed on to him once Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and he himself retires from the league.

“I would say Shai, Ant-Man, I feel like those are two of the guys that can continue the [NBA]… Ant Man has the charisma,” LeBron said.

Edwards’ meteoric rise has given the T-Wolves a new confidence. So it will be interesting to see if LeBron still manages to maintain the same level of dominance against the Minnesota side.