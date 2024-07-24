LeBron James’ Team USA Heroics Has NBA Legend Comparing Him To Magic Johnson And Larry Bird On The Dream Team

LeBron James has carried Team USA to victory in the last two exhibition games against South Sudan and Germany. The 39-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down at this age. Impressed by LeBron James‘ heroics, NBA legend Eddie A. Johnson recently went on SiriusXM NBA Radio to heap praise on the Lakers superstar.

Advertisement

Eddie believes that the world of basketball has never seen a player like LeBron, who is controlling the movement and dictating the outcome of games at this age. Comparing LBJ to the legends on the Dream Team, he stated that the four-time NBA Champion is doing more for this Olympic team than what Bird and Magic did for the 1992 team.

The NBA legend said, “Bird was still a tremendous player but his back was not… It didn’t make a Larry Bird. He was beat up. Magic was older.” He believes that Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were there to do the heavy lifting for the team, but in LeBron’s case, he’s the one shouldering his side even at 39. The NBA legend said that The Akron Hammer showed up to the Olympics in better shape than most of his current teammates.

LeBron James scores the last 11 points in Team USA’s win over Germany@JumpShot8 shares his thoughts with @TermineRadio on James’ impact at age 39 pic.twitter.com/u5RUfjDpu0 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 23, 2024

Another thing that puts King James over the veterans that Eddie mentioned is that LeBron has the respect of every individual who’s traveling with him to Paris for the Olympics. He said, “They kind of like take the backseat. He’s out there playing point guard. A lot of those guys handle the ball on their own team. Every one of them, pretty much.” The L-Train being the most respected individual on the team is a fair assessment, which is why he’s handed the biggest honor an athlete can get in the global event.

LeBron James will be the United States flag-bearer for Paris 2024

This incredible honor to be the men’s flag bearer for the USA at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics was recently bestowed upon LeBron James during a team meeting. Stephen Curry made the news official and said, “He got that honor, so, you get to wave the flag in Paris, my man.” Surprised by the honor, LeBron smiled ear to ear while the rest of his teammates cheered and clapped for him in the room.

In his acceptance speech, the 39-year-old said, “Team USA has given so much to all of us, to me over the last 20 years. I understand right now in a country that’s so divided. I hope… that moment will unite us or bring us together even for those split seconds or those hours… So, I’ll hold that responsibility with a lot of honor.” LeBron will become the first-ever men’s basketball player, and the third basketball player overall, joining Dawn Staley (2004) and Sue Bird (2021), to bear Old Glory during the opening ceremony.