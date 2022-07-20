In a viral clip, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry indulge in a battle of hoops on daughter Riley’s 10th birthday

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry celebrate first-born Riley’s birthday, indulging in a shoot-out competition at Dave & Busters.

When it comes to the power couples in American sports, Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha are right there at the top. A fairytale romance that sparked off during their high school days, with them ultimately tying the knot in 2011. Steph and Ayesha are parents to three beautiful children, Riley, Ryan, and Canon.

The high school sweethearts are not only couple goals but serve as the perfect example for parenting. Despite being in the public eye and having choc o block schedules, Steph and Ayesha make sure they have time for their children. The most recent example is their eldest child Riley Curry’s 10th birthday.

The gang at Dave and Busters for Ry’s birthday! pic.twitter.com/DV57GDmUra — UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) July 20, 2022

The Curry family would visit the arcade sports bar/restaurant Dave & Busters. The fun arcade experience even had Steph and Ayesha indulge in a battle of hoops. Though this was the Warriors MVP’s yard, his better half was nothing short of impressive, having her swish moments.

Steph and Ayesha Curry playing 1 v 1 Basketball at Dave and Busters. 🤣🏀 pic.twitter.com/OUgHzNbbGf — UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) July 20, 2022

It was the perfect “aww” moment as the two played a fun-filled 1v1 game. The night wasn’t over yet, with Riley’s superstar father and Warriors guard Steph Curry giving the hoop machine at the arcade its toughest competition to date.

Stephen Curry does Stephen Curry things.

While there may never be unanimity over the GOAT debate, the same cannot be said about the greatest shooter of all time. The baby-faced assassin wins the discussion hands-down. Recently crowned Finals MVP, Steph is the face behind revolutionizing the game of basketball with his 3-point shooting.

The former Davidson player won his 4th championship this year, re-igniting the debate for the top-10 players of all time. The 2021-22 season had Steph win 3-MVPs, and to top it all was surpassing Ray Allen as the all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

Being the ideal role model, the eight-time All-Star recently celebrated his eldest child Riley’s birthday at an arcade center. Nonetheless, it was a surreal moment for the patrons at Dave & Busters, with Steph deciding to head to the hoop machine.

Steph Curry goes Steph Curry on the basketball arcade machine 😂🔥 (via asiasaffold/IG) pic.twitter.com/YfEIkm0qWP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 20, 2022

Everyone present at sight got to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience as the Warriors superstar unlocked his beast mode, draining one basket after the other.

