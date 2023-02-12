“I’d love to say LeBron James is the GOAT, but Michael Jordan..”: Chris Broussard Destroys Nick Wright For Calling Lakers Star Jay-Z of NBA

Since LeBron James took over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s scoring record, we are seeing the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ narrative shifting toward him a lot faster than it ever has. The biggest argument for him now is that he has more career accomplishments plus records than Michael Jordan.

That is still as debatable as it has always been between arguably the top two GOAT candidates. And when Nick Wright, the biggest LBJ supporter in NBA Media, and veteran analyst Chris Broussard discussed it recently, Mike still looked to have the clear advantage over the 38-year-old King.

Also read: “LeBron James Has More Playoff Wins Than 22 NBA Franchises!”: Lakers Superstar’s 266 Performances Outnumber Two of His Former Teams

Chris Broussard obliterates Nick Wright for calling LeBron James the Jay-Z in the NBA over Michael Jordan

It’s a regular day on FS1 when Nick is sailing the LeBron James GOAT boat when he comes across Chris Broussard’s Michael Jordan ship and starts sinking on its own. That’s what happened on Saturday when Wright said James is the Jay-Z of the NBA when Broussard was trying to draw a hip-hop analogy for basketball elites.

That was enough for him to go off. And he did it with statistics.

“I’d love to say LeBron is the GOAT, but objectively speaking Michael Jordan has done more in less time. … LeBron is No. 2 but Jordan is No. 1.” — @Chris_Broussard explains: pic.twitter.com/il0ZjnAKrG — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 8, 2023

Obviously, it is a never-ending debate that can have just one conclusion – a separate GOAT for every era, because if achieving more in less time would be the criteria, somebody else will be the greatest of all time and it won’t be a debate unless of course if you bring up ‘eras’.

Also read: “To Shoot the Fadeaway Like Michael Jordan”: LeBron James Names Kobe Bryant and Bulls Legend As His Motivation To Chase Greatness

Either Bill Russell or Kareem Abdul Jabbar should be the GOAT

If achieving more in less time is the criterion where James stands no chance against Jordan, the latter would also not stand a chance against Bill Russell. The Celtics legend won 11 championships in 13 years and would have won way more individual accolades than MJ if those awards had started back then.

And James himself stands no chance if we take both longevity and achievements into account because KAJ still achieved more than him. His impact on the game was also as long and as undisputable as LeBron’s.

And one guy who could have eclipsed all of them if not for his early retirement, was Magic Johnson. The Lakers’ magician could have had more titles than Jordan and a longer impact and more accomplishments than Kareem and LeBron if not for HIV. This is truly a never-ending debate.

Also read: “I’m the Best Ever”: LeBron James Tells Shaquille O’Neal and Inside the NBA, He is Taking Himself Against Anybody