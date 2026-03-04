Legendary Announcer Recalls Covering Kobe Bryant’s Iconic Career for NBA on NBC

Kobe Bryant entered the NBA in 1996 straight out of high school and built one of the most iconic careers the game has ever seen. He spent all 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships, an MVP award, multiple All Star nods, and more “holy cow” moments than some entire sports franchises have. It makes sense why broadcasters loved him.

Advertisement

Bryant talked trash, took impossible shots without hesitation, and seemed to take every matchup personally. From his famed 81 point game to his 60 point finale in 2016, there was never a dull moment with the Hall of Famer.

Tonight’s Sixers vs. Spurs NBC broadcast honored the Mamba, particularly through famed sports commentator Jim Gray. The Emmy winning journalist looked back on some of his favorite memories of the Mamba and how Bryant had always been around the game, dating back to the days when his father played for Philly.

“One of the great chapters that was written was with Kobe Bryant on the NBA on NBC. He father, Jelly Bean Joe Bryant played for the 76ers and I can remember at the old Spectrum because I was here working. You would see Kobe Bryant playing in the hallways with Mike Bibby,” recalled Gray.

After highlighting his early success with the 2000 Lakers, Gray brought up Bryant securing the MVP trophy at the 2002 All-Star game, which also took place in Philadelphia. He smiled when he remembered that the City of Brotherly Love heavily booed Bryant at the time because of how badly he verbally torched the city.

“He won the MVP of the 2002 All-Star game and he was booed by the fans here because he had made a comment about ripping their hearts out here in Philadelphia, so they booed him, and that toughened him up.”

“And now, the NBA All-Star game trophy is named after Kobe Bryant. It was a great joy and honor to cover his career,” added Gray.

“And now, the NBA All-Star game trophy is named after Kobe Bryant, it was a great joy and honor to cover his career.” Jim Gray returns to NBA on NBC and speaks about Kobe Bryant’s career and his experiences covering him. pic.twitter.com/chhT20etRi — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) March 4, 2026

Covering the Mamba must have been a one of a kind experience. You can hear it in the journalist’s voice. He wishes that Kobe were still around, perhaps even doing coverage next to him. We all miss him.

In many ways, nights like this show how Bryant‘s impact goes far beyond box scores or banner counts. He was a measuring stick for competitiveness, the guy players still reference when they talk about mindset and edge.

The fact that the All Star MVP trophy now carries his name says everything about how the league views his legacy. And honestly, hearing veterans like Jim Gray get a little reflective just reminds you that covering Bryant was not just a job. It was front row access to greatness that does not come around very often.