“That’s What Made Us Unbeatable!”: Draymond Green Lists Errors of Past Year, Names How Stephen Curry and Co. Can Climb Back to the Top

Mar 18, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) walk toward the bench during a timeout during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, Draymond Green sat down with Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN for an interview. The Golden State Warriors star discussed the team’s performance in the 2022-2023 season and their failures. Despite favorites, Green and the Dubs failed to reach their goal of an NBA Championship. Nevertheless, they are now looking toward the upcoming 2023-2024 campaign, and Green has outlined exactly what he, Stephen Curry, and the rest of the team need to do to get back to the top.

The Warriors had a tough time in the Playoffs last season. The team faced many hurdles, including the Sacramento Kings who took them to seven games. But, despite overcoming them, they were quickly dispatched in six games by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Conference semis. A huge loss, especially considering it was the first time since Steve Kerr took over that they hadn’t made it to the Finals.

Draymond Green outlines what Stephen Curry and the Warriors need to do to become a championship team

Draymond Green was recently asked what it would take to get the Golden State Warriors back in championship contention. Having had a disappointing end to the 2022-2023 season, fans are hoping to see the Dubs of old again this year. And, that is exactly what Draymond believes they need to do.

Speaking to Ohm Yougmisuk he claimed that the Warriors needed to get back to being a “team”. He believes that the fabric of the team and the culture surrounding them was a little off last season and that was the primary reason for their failure. So, if they want to be able to reach the top once more, they will have to become unbeatable.

“That’s what made us unbeatable: You couldn’t break our team. You may break one guy, you may break two, but you can’t break this team… Our culture, the fabric was a little off last year.”

In all honesty, the “fabric” was likely thrown off before the 2022-2023 season began. Green’s altercation with youngster Jordan Poole clearly affected the chemistry and camaraderie surrounding the Warriors. After all, it’s hard to win a championship after you kick the season off by punching your teammate.

Changing things up, the Warriors have made some significant changes to their roster ahead of the 2023-2024 season. Hopefully, these changes will give the Dubs back the chemistry that they lost last year and propel them toward another NBA Championship.

Green is looking forward to working with his new teammate Chris Paul after Jordan Poole’s departure

As mentioned earlier, the 2022-2023 season didn’t start as well as Draymond Green had hoped. His beef with Jordan Poole had led to several doubts forming surrounding his future at the Golden State Warriors. While he remained unbothered about the incident, what affected Draymond was the idea that he may not get a chance to redeem himself for his mistake.

It was a contract year for him, and he was intent on staying with the Dubs. Fortunately, despite the disappointing end to the season, the Warriors showed faith in him and handed him a new contract. Additionally, they traded away Poole and acquired the services of Chris Paul. Now, heading into the 2023-2024 season, Draymond’s aim is to get CP3 his first ring.

Interesting times seem to be ahead for the Golden State Warriors and their faithful supporters. Whether or not they will be able to win their fifth championship of the modern era is entirely up to them. Only time will tell if they can live up to the lofty expectations they have for themselves.