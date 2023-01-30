Lonzo Ball Injury Update: When Will the Bulls Star Return to the Court?

Jan 13, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball sits on the bench during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

People may forget sometimes, but Lonzo Ball was one of the Bulls’ better players back when he was healthy. The unfortunate part of that story is that the last time the man was healthy, was a whole year ago. And it has all been because of the nature of his injury.

You see, when Ball first suffered his injury, it was categorized as a minor bone bruise. However, it was later labeled as a far more serious injury, a torn meniscus.

At the time, the man was still set to return in 6-8 weeks after surgery. However, due to complications, he hasn’t been seen on an NBA floor to this day.

But have things gotten any better? Is there any sort of timeline for his return?

Well, let’s answer those questions.

Also Read: GOAT Michael Jordan Once Shockingly Bent a Knee to a Mere Fan At the Sport of Basketball

Is there any improvement in Lonzo Ball’s condition?

Admittedly, the Bulls man’s recovery has been scarily slow, even when considering the severe nature of the injury. However, there is good news to report here.

Initially, Lonzo Ball couldn’t put any weight on his injured knee. In fact, the part even got swollen up on multiple occasions, causing there to be a second surgery to clean things up.

However, now the man can not only put weight on it but is now even running.

BREAKING NEWS: Lonzo Ball is running again. pic.twitter.com/4891ChjVhW — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) January 14, 2023

These may be baby steps. However, considering the lack of any good news prior to this, it’s hard not to feel a bit relieved.

However, is that where all the good news stops?

Is there a timeline for Lonzo Ball’s return?

As disheartening as it may be to say it, no.

As per ESPN, Billy Donovan recently revealed that while there is an improvement, the man will only be re-evaluated right before the All-Star break.

The results of the assessment will decide whether it is too soon to set a timeline or not.

Also Read: How much does an NBA All-Star 2023 Ticket Cost: Where Can You Purchase NBA All-Star 2023 Tickets?