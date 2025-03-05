Lou Williams Doesn’t Believe Any Player Would Join LeBron James in 50,000 Club, Explains How Lakers Star Had a Headstart

Mar 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For someone who isn’t a score-first player, LeBron James is pretty good at putting the ball in the basket. The Lakers superstar stands alone as the only player in NBA history to reach the 50,000-point club. There are a few players who may be able to catch up, such as Kevin Durant and James Harden, but former Clippers star Lou Williams doesn’t see that happening. He believes the King’s reign won’t be in jeopardy.

Advertisement

LeBron entered the league as the most touted prospect ever and proved why instantly. He immediately emerged as the best player on the Cavaliers at 19 years old. Unlike many young stars today, he didn’t have to wait to receive the keys to the franchise.

Lou Williams doesn’t see anyone ever coming close to breaking James’ ridiculous scoring record. He took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to share his reasoning, attributing it to LeBron’s advantageous head start.

“It’s not going to happen,” Williams said. “[LeBron] got a huge head start on everybody. From day one, LeBron James was touted as one of the best players in the league.”

LeBron is the only member of the NBA’s 50K Point Club Will he have company soon? “Maybe it’s Luka. That would be Nico Harrison’s nightmare if he plays that long. Boy, was he wrong about Luka’s longevity if he gets to 50K.” – @ChandlerParsons “If I gotta pick a guy, it’s… pic.twitter.com/o2ahwGnGXO — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 5, 2025

At first, Williams mentioned Durant as a potential threat, but he quickly backtracked. KD currently has 35,225 points in the regular season and postseason combined. Not only would Durant need to play another 4-5 seasons to have a chance, he would also need to have deep playoff runs as well.

LeBron had to shoulder the majority of the offensive burden for the entirety of his first stint with the Cavaliers. Durant didn’t have that responsibility. He has played with a plethora of costars who split up his potential points.

The lack of talent capable of threatening James’ scoring record is a testament to how remarkable the milestone truly is.

How LeBron reached the 50k point club

LeBron didn’t score 50,000 points overnight. The process spanned 22 years of consistent play, during which he never failed to fill up the score sheet.