“Love This Dude Even Though He Hard Fouled Me”: Shaquille O’Neal Has Reggie Miller Show Him Love on the TNT Broadcast

NBA legends Reggie Miller and Shaquille O’Neal had a wholesome moment during a recent NBA on TNT broadcast, which Miller later shared on his Instagram stories. Miller and the Big Diesel were seen having a lot of fun while calling the Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks game of the NBA In-Season tournament at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Shaq and Miller had some tough and competitive standoffs when both were two of the biggest superstars in the league during their playing days. Oftentimes, Shaq hard-fouled the Indiana Pacers legend capitalizing on his size advantage, which Miller very well remembers to this day.

However, showing brotherly love to his fellow NBA Hall-of-Famer, Miller shared a clip of the two stacking up hands together in a little game before the heated Eastern Conference contest. The former Pacers guard wrote in the caption, “Man having the Big Fella @shaq join our broadcast tonight, took us to another level, love this dude even though he hard fouled me on SEVERAL occasions.”

The same gesture of brotherly love was also reciprocated by the Big Aristotle, who always displays immense respect for and gratitude towards all the players from his era. Right after Miller posted his story tagging Shaq, the Big Fella reposted the same on his IG story.

Shaquille O’Neal and Reggie Miller have faced each other in 47 NBA games during their playing career. In terms of record, Shaq has a clear edge over Miller with a 26-21 winning record. Regarding points and rebounds averages against each other, Shaq once again edges Miller with 28.0 PPG and 12.1 RPG compared to the latter’s 21.9 PPG and 2.7 RPG.

Shaquille O’Neal once curled Reggie Miller to display his sheer strength

Shaquille O’Neal is well known for his massive physique and strength, which he has maintained even 12 years after his retirement. Speaking of the Big Fella’s strength, Shaq showed his sheer strength in another hilarious moment with Reggie Miller.

In a video posted by ESPN, the Big Diesel easily picked up Reggie Miller and curled him up like it was nothing. As much as the fans, Miller himself was also surprised at Shaq being able to pick a fellow 6’7″ NBA legend as easily as this. Even though Miller and Shaq are now well past their 50s, they still seem to retain the same energy they once had during their peak years in the league.