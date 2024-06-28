“Low Risk, High Reward”: CJ McCollum Assesses Bronny Being Drafted by the Lakers as the 55th Pick

During the 2024 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash as they drafted Bronny James as the 55th pick in the second round. Since LeBron James’ son had an underwhelming NCAA season with the USC Trojans, there has been much outcry about Bronny’s entry into the NBA, especially after he was selected by the same team his superstar father plays for. However, CJ McCollum doesn’t believe that this move by the Lakers should generate such uproar.

For him, the Lakers’ selection in the late second round makes a ton of sense. As per McCollum, since Bronny got drafted so late, he’d not be expected to contribute straight away. Therefore, the Lakers’ coaching staff will have the time to craft a viable long-term development program for the 19-year-old.

Additionally, the youngster will also have to showcase tremendous dedication to hone his play. Considering Bronny will be able to avail the mentorship of one of the greatest to ever do it in his father, the task of molding him into a strong option can become much easier.

On Get Up, CJ McCollum said recently, “Bronny is doing things the right way, it is a low-risk, high-reward pick. He’s the 55th pick in the draft, he is not supposed to come in and contribute right away. The real work starts now, he has to work on his craft”

However, the Pelicans star did stress on the fact that Bronny needs to be dedicated to turn himself into a viable option for the LA side. “The developmental plan that the Lakers have in place will be crucial for him and who better to learn from than arguably the greatest player of all time,” he added.

Therefore, it will take work from both Bronny James and the LA Lakers to extract the best out of the current situation. Considering that LBJ’s friend JJ Redick is the Head coach of the squad, the planning around the 19-year-old guard has already taken firm roots.

Will JJ Redick’s coaching staff be able to develop Bronny?

After the Lakers drafted Bronny James, Spectrum SportsNet’s Lakers analyst Mike Bresnahan interviewed their General Manager Rob Pelinka to discuss the future plans around him. Pelinka revealed that Lakers HC Redick’s staff has already started to make moves to help the former USC guard develop into a future two-way force.

Pelinka told Bresnahan, “JJ Redick and his staff are already putting a plan together for Bronny and how they want to develop him into an elite two-way player.”

However, not only Bronny, but the whole Lakers franchise will be under intense scrutiny from the jump. At the same time, many NBA fans are relishing the prospect of watching a father-son duo on the NBA hardwood for the first time.