Richard Jefferson Points to 2008 Scoring Leaders to Prove Adam Silver Right: “We Needs More Defense”

Over the years, one of the biggest complaints regarding the NBA has been the product itself. Offense certainly is a driving force for fan engagement, but it isn’t the only area of importance. Defense has seemingly become a lost art, which is apparent in the league’s increasing scoring rate. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has finally recognized this and former Lakers star Richard Jefferson is grateful for it.

There are plenty of former NBA players who hate what the league has become. Jefferson isn’t one of those players. He has actually been one of the main spokespeople regarding the talent and skill players currently possess. However, he will always provide his unbiased thoughts even if they are against the players.

Adam Silver recently spoke on the need for physical defense, which surely made its way around NBA discourse. The topic landed on The Road Trippin’ Show, where Jefferson, along with Kendrick Perkins and Channing Frye, shared their opinion. Before his co-hosts could speak on the matter, Jefferson offered a quick history lesson to prove why Silver’s comments are right.

“In 2008, I was seventh in the league in scoring. I was seventh in the league in scoring, and I was at 22.7 [points per game]. Look at how far down you have to go to get to 22.7,” Jefferson said.

22.7 points per game no longer will position a player in the top 10 in scoring. It won’t even be enough to be in the top 20. After all, Franz Wagner is currently averaging 22.7 points per game and is 23rd among scoring leaders. Jefferson’s comments aren’t an indictment of Wagner, but of the league as a whole.

“If I were seventh, now that number is 23rd, that means that it is way over the top. That’s the best example that [Silver] is right,” Jefferson proclaimed.

Jefferson wasn’t alone in his assertion. Perkins followed behind Jefferson’s sentiment by advocating on behalf of physical defense.

“This is an area we need to clean up,” Perkins said. “The only team that consistently plays defense at a high level is [the Oklahoma City Thunder].”

The Thunder are proving that defense is quite important as they boast a historic 24-1 record to start the season. More teams need to adapt that same mentality, but it also starts with the league allowing defenders to play defense. Most of the rules in today’s game caters the offensive player.

On the bright side, it seems that Silver is aware of this, which may lead to a change in the near future. For the time being, fans will have to get used to high-offensive games for just a little bit longer.