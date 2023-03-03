Luka Doncic Once Punished Die-Hard Eagles Fan Jalen Brunson with a Cowboys Jersey for Humiliating Loss in FIFA

Luka Doncic is an incredible basketball player and an MVP-level superstar. However, basketball isn’t the only thing in his life. Doncic is also an avid fan of soccer, as well as a gamer. Combine the two and you get the extremely popular FIFA video game, a game that the Mavericks star is incredibly skilled at.

Unfortunately, Luka’s former teammate, Jalen Brunson found that out the hard way. After all, a humiliating defeat to the four-time All-Star on FIFA resulted in Brunson being punished. The die-hard Eagles fan was forced to wear a Cowboys jersey.

Luka Doncic once punished his former teammate Jalen Brunson after he beat him in a game of FIFA

There can be no denying that Luka Doncic is a highly-skilled basketball player. But, basketball isn’t the only thing he is good at. The former Rookie of the Year is also a superb gamer, excelling in the FIFA video games.

However, one of Luka’s former teammates refused to believe it. Jalen Brunson, a gamer himself, was quite certain that he could beat Doncic in a game of FIFA. And, back in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, this theory was tested. But, with such a big game comes high stakes.

In this case, the stakes were high for both Brunson and Doncic, as the punishment for losing involved their two favorite NFL teams. If either one were to lose, the other would have to dawn either a Cowboys or Eagles jersey. And, unfortunately for die-hard Eagles fan Brunson, Luka Magic was just too much to handle, as he lost the game 7-3.

Jalen Brunson had to rock a ‘Luka’s Son’ Cowboys jersey after losing two games to Luka Doncic in FIFA. 😂 MORE @ https://t.co/zRVZ7Ey4oZ pic.twitter.com/mxLtLIM4qV — BarDown (@BarDown) December 18, 2020

An embarrassing moment for Brunson to say the least. But, the now Knicks star isn’t the only person to have ever been humiliated by El Matador.

Luka humiliated Devin Booker and the Suns in last year’s Playoffs and he knew it

Perhaps one of the biggest rivalries in the 2022 NBA Playoffs was that between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. The two teams met in the Western Conference semi-finals, and Phoneix, led by Devin Booker was confident they could seal their place in the Finals as they headed into Game 7 with home-court advantage.

Unfortunately, for them, Luka Doncic had other plans, as he absolutely crushed the Suns in just the first half. After all, he scored the same number of points as the entire Suns’ roster. And, the best part was, he knew it.

It’s safe to say that Luka is one player you do not want to challenge. Lest you end up with your head in your hands, much like Jalen Brunson and the Phoenix Suns.

