“Made Being A Mavericks Fan Cool”: Amid $3.5 Billion Worth Team’s Sale, LeBron James’ Teammate Remembers Mark Cuban’s Impact on Franchise’s Success

Mark Cuban recently followed in the footsteps of Michael Jordan as the billionaire decided to sell a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks. With the sale to a casino magnate’s family being agreed, a former teammate of LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, reflected on Cuban’s impact. In the latest episode of Road Trippin’, the 43-year-old discussed how Cuban had ushered a new era in the NBA since taking over.

“Mark Cuban one of the best professional sports teams owners. Period. Not just NBA,” Richard stated while paying his respect to Mark. He then highlighted how the Mavs owner’s business acumen changed the league forever.

“You would put him up there, in my opinion, all-time from a marketing standpoint and from a growth and understanding people and business and connecting.”

The 2016 NBA champion even compared him with arguably the most impactful sports team owner of all time, Jerry Buss. He stated, “Jerry Buss was the first like, ‘Oh, this is the players’ league. I wanna make sure that the players are happy.’ Mark Cuban was the same thing”. It showcased the influence of Cuban on the city of Dallas, as Richard explained further later on.

According to the co-host, when Mark had first bought the Texas franchise, “They really didn’t have much of a history.” The businessman was determined to build on that as he brought in certain irreversible changes in the organization.

“He made being a Mavericks fan cool and made the team dope and got people into the arena and built a new arena”.

“He did a lot of good things in his 20+ years there,” he continued before acknowledging, “Mark Cuban has elevated the game of basketball.” The sports analyst took it a step forward as he talked about Cuban’s impact on the current and aspiring owners. “I think newer owners have learned a lot from watching Mark Cuban’s success,” he highlighted to point it out.

A marvelous chapter for Mark Cuban spanning over two decades

Cuban’s acquisition of the Mavs in 2000 was spurred mostly by his love for the game of basketball. Thus, soon after purchasing the franchise for $285 million, he went to play 1-on-1 with the team’s rising star, Dirk Nowitzki. The duo went head-to-head in the first practice after the takeover as the NBA witnessed a clear difference in approach.

In that matchup, the German power forward dunked on his owner, but Mark still left the court as a winner. Before the dunk, Cuban had already scored twice against Dirk, tilting the match score in his favor. That 1-0 victory to date serves as one of the most memorable moments of his career, putting forward his admiration for basketball.

With Mark deciding to take it slow, the league is bound to miss a figure like him at the helm. The Texas fans could only hope for their newer decision-makers to be as great as Cuban has been. Amidst the uncertainties, the sale may reach its completion soon, drawing curtains on 23 illustrations years.