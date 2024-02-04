Magic Johnson Hypes Up Lakers Amidst Current Streak, Reminds Them of Upcoming ‘Kobe Bryant Event’

Magic Johnson remains one of the biggest and most ardent supporters of the Los Angeles Lakers, even years after his tenure with the franchise. The Showtime Lakers legend often affirms his faith and trust in the team through his statements and social media posts. After Los Angeles’s recent win against the New York Knicks last night, Johnson congratulated the team for their two-game winning streak in the quest for a playoff-contending seed this season.

In an acclamatory tweet on X, Johnson wrote,

“I love to see the Lakers on a two-game win streak! I hope to see them take care of business in the next couple of games…first against Charlotte on Monday and then Thursday vs. the Nuggets as they get ready for Kobe Bryant’s statue unveiling!”

Johnson hopes the Lakers will continue their winning streak by defeating the Charlotte Hornets and the Denver Nuggets in their upcoming games. In their latest win against the Knicks, the Lakers snapped New York’s nine-game winning streak to seize the game 113-105 on Saturday night. LeBron James had an electrifying effect on fans at the Madison Square Garden with his performance, leading the Lakers to another crucial win.

James scored 24 points, alongside Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis, and D’Angelo Russell, who added 24, 12, and 16 points to bring the team above .500 (with a 26-25 league record). In the tightly contested game, the Lakers and the Knicks went back and forth in points, only for Los Angeles to close out the game with Anthony Davis’ four free throws in the final quarter.

Additionally, the Lakers have decided to immortalize the legacy of Kobe Bryant by unveiling a statue of the 5x champion near the Crypto Arena. The statue is due to be unveiled on Thursday and will serve as a permanent reminder of Kobe being one of the greatest legends in the history of the franchise and the league. Hence, nothing would be better than to tip off such a historic moment with a home win and continue Kobe’s winning legacy for the team.

Kobe Bryant’s legacy to be immortalized with his statue outside the Crypto Arena

In August 2023, Vannessa Bryant revealed that Kobe Bryant‘s legacy will be honored by the Lakers with a statue of the legend in the city of Los Angeles, just next to the Crypto Arena. The statue will be a permanent reminder of Kobe’s legacy, including his unique three-peat campaign with the Lakers between 1999 and 2001. It will be unveiled on Thursday, 8 February, when the Lakers will play the Nuggets at home.

NBA analyst Dave McMenamin of ESPN detailed that the chosen date had a unique significance in its numbers, highlighting the legacy of Kobe’s jersey numbers with the Lakers (02/08/24). Interestingly, Kobe is the only player to have two retired numbers with the franchise, having worn each for 10 years of his career.

Surely, the Lakers would want to grab the win on Thursday night to honor Kobe’s glorious legacy. Perhaps continuing such a winning streak would be the best way to acknowledge the culture and influence that Kobe has left in the organization as one of the most formidable forces in the league.