“Make Me Want Potato Chips”: Charles Barkley Explains Why He Never Liked Marijuana

Charles Barkley is interviewed by Martin Burgess

Charles Barkley was never afraid to have a few beers after a hard-fought NBA matchup. But outside of his frequent tendency to consume alcoholic beverages throughout his career, Chuck mostly avoided outside distractions that took him away from the task at hand. While discussing temptations that he faced on the road, Barkley explained that the same temptations are readily available at home, as well. These obstacles continue to pose a threat to professional athletes who are now making more than ever before.

The Hall of Famer stressed how crucial it is for NBA athletes to surround themselves with positive influences. Without a solid support system of people who genuinely care, it’s easy to get caught up in the constant temptations that come with fame. Even today, Barkley stands by the belief that athletes should steer clear of substances like marijuana, cocaine, and other harmful drugs.

Although the temptation to experiment with drugs can be strong, especially when wealth and access are no issue, Barkley shared that he was never drawn to them, even during his playing days. He admits not always being a model of perfect behavior off the court, but he largely succeeded in avoiding drug use.

“Yeah, five times. I don’t understand it,” Barkley told Dan Patrick when the longtime sportscaster asked him if he had ever tried marijuana. “My friends keep trying to get me to smoke pot. I smoked pot like five times. It just make me want potato chips. It doesn’t do anything for me, Dan.”

Instead of joining in when his friends use marijuana, Barkley often chooses to sit out, telling them to go ahead without him. Given that the drug does little more than make him feel hungry, it’s easy to see why marijuana has never been a favorite for the Hall of Famer.

“My friends love it. And I say, ‘Yo, y’all can do it. I’m just not gonna do it.’ But pot does nothing for me,” Barkley continued. “I just don’t understand it. I think I’ve maybe done it four, five times at the most. And they’re like, ‘You gotta try this, this, whatever.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, where the ladies, potato chips, and Pringles at?'”

Chuck made his stance on consuming drugs clear, but it’s not the first time the Suns legend has touched on the topic. The former MVP previously shared his take on whether NBA players should be penalized for smoking pot back in 2020, three years before the league decided it would no longer punish players for marijuana use.

Barkley understands why NBA athletes want to smoke pot

Barkley may not be an avid smoker himself, but he can understand why some athletes may opt to use marijuana to help with their recovery. It certainly can’t be categorized as a performance-enhancing drug, but Chuck still believes it should only be utilized for the right reasons.

“I’m not a pot guy … But I got to be progressive. Listen, if you’re using pot to heal your body and things like that, I guess I can accept it,” Barkley said during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. “But I don’t want guys smoking pot just because they like smoking pot.”

“I don’t think you can compare basketball to football. But I know it’s been helpful to my football friends … If you’re going to smoke weed or pot, it better be for the right reasons. Don’t just do it because you’re a druggie,” Chuck continued.

Now, NBA players are free to use marijuana as they please. It has been proven to help with physical rehabilitation, but there’s no doubt it’s being consumed for recreational use, as well. Charles Barkley can’t stop grown men from making their own choices, but in his eyes, marijuana should only be used as medicine.