Stephen Curry, Having His Reaction Compared To $120 Million Painting, Goes Into Dillon Brooks’ Reputation After ‘Cooking’ Him

The Golden State Warriors began their three-game road trip with a huge win against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Friday night. At their next stop – Toyota Center – Stephen Curry and co. picked up right where they left off.

In a contest against two teams that love paying the small-ball lineup, it was the Bay Area side that prevailed victorious. Behind Stephen Curry’s wizardry, the GSW managed to clinch a 106-95 win.

Very unlike himself, Steph Curry started off the contest extremely slow. However, the 6ft 2” guard found his rhythm late in the contest. Knocking down four clutch three-pointers along with both his free throws during the period, the two-time MVP recorded 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter.

During the dying minutes of the game, Chef Curry even produced the highlight of the night. With Dillon Brooks matching up against Curry, the latter pulled off a series of impressive dribbling combos. Completely humiliating Brooks, the Warriors leader made it more embarrassing by knocking down the barely contested three-pointer.

The Baby-Faced Assassin joined the 18,000+ spectators at the arena who were left in awe. As soon as the play concluded, Curry seemed to be in disbelief himself. His reaction was compared to Edvard Munch’s iconic painting – The Scream – which fetched $120 million at an auction more than 11 years ago.

Stephen Curry has averaged 30+ points in the first three games

The Golden State Warriors had an interesting rivalry blossom with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2021-2022 season. Dillion Brooks was part of the Grizzlies squad during that time, and constantly chirped during their series.

Of course, Stephen Curry was asked to comment on his rivalry with Brooks following the 11-point win over the Rockets.

“We know what he’s about and his reputation, I don’t get caught up in that. I just play basketball. So, you obviously let the game do the talking. … There’s a lot of history with him particularly. At the end of the day, you just hoop,” Steph said.

Brooks has assumed and been thriving in his villain role. Apart from calling LeBron James “old” this past postseason, he kept going back and forth with Curry in 2022. Clinching a huge win against Brooks and co. must be a great feeling for Golden State.

Stephen Curry has been phenomenal to begin his 15th professional campaign. The man has been the highest scorer in all the first three games, leading Steve Kerr’s boys to two wins. Other stars like Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins have made some valuable contributions. And role players – Jonathan Kuminga, Mosses Moody, and Kevon Looney – have been perfect supporting the stars.

Considering a healthy Draymond Green soon joins this in-form roster, the GSW can actually make a legit push to win their 5th title in the Steph, Klay, and Green era.