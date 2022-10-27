Malika Andrews Labeled “Unprofessional” for Laughing at Kendrick Perkins’ Tirade on Ben Simmons 

NBA Twitter Doesn’t let anything slide. This time they noticed Malika Andrews and her “unprofessional” conduct while Kendrick Perkins talked.

Malika Andrews is one of ESPN’s most important reporters, talk show host, and the face of the organization. So naturally, we would hope she does everything right and professionally. Well, it looks as though she isn’t being spared for a mistake she made on live TV.

While speaking to Kendrick Perkins about the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks game, she had to ask the Perk about his opinions. After all, Kendrick is the analyst.

And her question was regarding the player under the harshest of spotlights, Ben Simmons. And before Kendrick could even make his point, he started off with a snarking remark. Malika, instead of listening, did something rather egregious.

Malika Andrews with another slip-up on live TV

So, Kendrick was asked what he expects out of Ben Simmons in the game, and Perk replied, “Nothing. Nothing. Absolutely Nothing.”

While that statement does not necessarily seem funny to Ms. Andrews it was so much so that she couldn’t stop laughing and interrupted the ESPN analyst while he was speaking.

Twitter took notice.

Malika Andrews couldn’t help but laugh when Kendrick Perkins said he expects nothing out of Ben Simmons tonight vs. the Bucks.#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/l4vsdXkV27 — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) October 26, 2022

Some even pointed out that if the tables were turned Perk would be under fire. But is ESPN turning the blind eye to Malika?

If Kendrick Perkins did this Malika Andrews to her he would have been called disrespectful or some other label tearing down his character. https://t.co/rv3wSS5yBH — Neighborhood Geek (@Brutha_Al) October 27, 2022

Nobody knows that yet. But her repeatedly pretentious behavior, interruptions, and snarky remarks might lead to her downfall, much to her chagrin. And the internet already has a new replacement.

Fans are asking for Chiney Ogwumike to take over!

Chiney Ogwumike, who has been consistently appearing on ESPN over the last two years has gained some prominence. The LA Sparks player delivers information and analysis quite accurately. Fans love this. Some have even asked for her to replace Andrews.

Give her Malika Andrews job https://t.co/etPSI1M8dp — King Jordan (@1shoe85) October 18, 2022

Her impressive work on ESPN has social media buzzing and it could be just a matter of time before she steps up.

Now that the jig is up on Malika Andrews its time we start talking about the REAL elite woman holding it down on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ffjKxSl92G — Coop Slangmore (@Mike_Coop20) October 27, 2022

