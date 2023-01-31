Amid Jaren Jackson’s Stat “Boost”, Draymond Green is Furious at NBA for Miscounting his Blocks and Steals

Draymond Green has been a defensive weapon for the Warriors for countless seasons. The power forward is a multiple DPOY winner but in 2023, he too is mad at the NBA. Why?

Because of the simple fact that they are not counting his stats properly. On the other end, there is a running conspiracy surrounding Jaren Jackson Jr. and this latest call-out from Draymond will surely reignite the debate.

So, what was the conspiracy? And why is Draymond Green directly asking the NBA to count his stats properly?

Draymond Green is furious at the NBA for miscounting his blocks and steals

On his Instagram story, Draymond Green posted that the NBA has once again miscounted his blocks and steals. He finished with zero blocks and two steals.

According to Draymond, it is the second instance of this issue. He called out the NBA directly and urged that they fix this issue immediately.

Draymond Green recorded 0 blocks on the stat sheet tonight. On IG, he reposted a video of himself blocking Josh Giddey’s shot. “@nba can I please get my blocks…” pic.twitter.com/u4BdiTYEfE — Guru (@DrGuru_) January 31, 2023

While we don’t think this would usually be a concerning problem. This issue is emerging just days after a Reddit user pointed out that Jaren Jackson’s stats at home are far more inflated than on the road.

And for context, this is the block that Draymond made. The other thing of note is how this year is a contract year for Draymond and each block matters. Through various clauses that can be used during negotiations, the tally of his stats will help him earn higher. For each instance the NBA misses these counts, it could cost him millions.

Is Jaren Jackson stat padding?

Well, for one, he is not stat padding in the way that you think. As per the user, the story goes that Jackson’s defensive numbers at home are far superior to those on the road.

Many have speculated could be due to the fact that the stat-counters are making a mistake. But the difference is nearly double. Jaren has made 66 blocks at home vs 37 on the road.

Does he become worse on the road or is he better at home, by at least double the margin? Something is fishy here.

And Draymond’s comments also seem far more justified now. Mr. Money Green, we are with you on this one. The NBA cannot be this callous in their work. From the poor refereeing decisions to this case of skewered “stat recording”, the league needs better accountability.

