Mavericks Trade Rumors: Luka Doncic and Co. to Push for Joel Embiid’s 6ft 8″ Teammate

The Dallas Mavericks showed complete dominance in the recently concluded postseason but fell short of the finish line in the NBA Finals. After losing the Finals series in five games against the Boston Celtics, it’s time for Luka Doncic and Co. to add some new pieces to their team to prepare for the next season. In an attempt to add more depth to their squad, the Mavs are rumored to be on the lookout for Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris in the upcoming free agency.

We are only a couple of weeks away from free agency, and Harris is very likely to leave the Sixers in the summer. As a team that was recently reminded of their weaknesses, the Mavericks know exactly what they want in the next few weeks.

The 31-year-old forward has been on their radar and if the rumors are to be believed, they’re the frontrunners to sign him. The 6’8 star will likely become a starter for the franchise alongside Derek Lively II.

Another reason why signing Harris will be a good bet for the Mavs is that he has had a subpar postseason recently, and so his stocks are at a steep decline. But that isn’t an indicator of what he’s capable of.

In this year’s playoffs, Harris has averaged only nine points per game in the six games that he has played. However, he has been with the Philly side since 2019 and his career average for his team stands at an impressive 17.6 points per game. Harris has the potential to be the missing piece of the Mavs puzzle.

Dallas, San Antonio, Detroit, Utah, and New Orleans are expected to show interest in Tobias Harris, per @ChrisBHaynes "He's motivated to prove people wrong."👀 (Via @BleacherReport ) pic.twitter.com/pq6j40s3aS — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 21, 2024

The Mavs could sign him for a deal valued around $10-12 million, which will be a lot better for them than paying $16 million or more for Tim Hardaway Jr. Interestingly, there are a few more possible destinations for the 76er right now.

According to several reports, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, and New Orleans Pelicans are also competing with the Mavs for the veteran. Based on what he has done for the Philly franchise, teams showing interest in Harris is not a surprise.

Tobias Harris’ stint with the Philadelphia 76ers

According to StatMuse, in the last five seasons for the franchise, Harris has averaged 17.6 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 33.8 minutes of playing time in his Philly tenure thus far.

What makes the 31-year-old a desirable player is his shooting prowess. For his current franchise, he shoots 48.8% from the field, 36.9% from beyond the arc and 85.6% from the charity stripe.

These stats are enough to make a case for him. However, his lackluster postseason showing alongside Joel Embiid and Co. in the past few years will prompt legitimate title contenders to think twice before considering him a viable option.