“Me and Patrick Beverley, You Would’ve Never Thought”: Damian Lillard Reflects on How Far He’s Come with the Bucks’ Newest Addition

Damian Lillard recently showcased his new Milwaukee Bucks teammate Patrick Beverley some love on social media. Lillard shared a wholesome photo of him and Beverley from the Milwaukee Bucks-Los Angeles Clippers contest yesterday on his Instagram Story.

Despite beefing since the 2020 Orland Bubble, the two stars decided to mend things between them after Pat Bev was traded to the Bucks earlier this year. The picture shared by Dame displays the evolution of their relationship.

Damian Lillard had an incredible performance against the Clippers. He finished the contest with 35 points, scoring 16 in the fourth quarter, per NBA.com. After knocking down the game-sealing three-pointer in the final period, Dame pulled out his “Bombs Away” celebration with his teammates joining him. Patrick Beverley was among the Bucks players who were celebrating with the sharpshooter.

Taking to Instagram, the eight-time All-Star shared a photo of the moment and added quite a hilarious caption to the same. Shedding light on their beef from the past, Dame wrote in the photo:

“Me and @patbev21 … you would have never thought”

Patrick Beverley is known for getting under his opponent’s skin during the game. A majority of the time, his altercations with his opponents are only restricted to the court. However, his feud with Damian Lillard turned into a long-standing beef during the 2020 playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, immediately after Pat Bev was traded to the Wisconsin side, the two guards decided to squash their beef in hopes of achieving their common goal of winning a championship. Lillard had commented on the same after Beverley’s trade, “I look forward to working together [with Patrick Beverley]. Our past personal issues don’t trump an opportunity to win a championship.”

So far, after a month of Beverley’s acquisition, the two have been getting along quite well. Their mended relationship has also been benefitting Doc Rivers’ team, who have won 9 out of the 13 games since the trade deadline.