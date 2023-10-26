“Me, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard”: LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Leaves Shannon Sharpe ‘Bewildered’ with ‘Wild Claim’

Rich Paul is widely known in the NBA community as one of the premier agents in the world of sports, representing the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, during his appearance on a recent episode of Club Shay Shay, Paul revealed an unknown aspect about himself that shocked Shannon Sharpe. Comparing himself to the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Damian Lillard, the veteran agent claimed that his shooting skills are comparable to any elite shooter in the league.

As things stand, there are more than 450 players in the NBA. And according to Paul, he’d be at the top of the shooting charts if he were one of the 450. This statement, as expected, left Shannon Sharpe quite bewildered. After all, how often do you hear an agent, who hasn’t played a minute of professional basketball, compare himself to three of the greatest shooters of all time?

Recently, NBA super agent Rich Paul sat down with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, where he made a ludicrous statement. Bringing up the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Damian Lillard, Paul claimed that if he were in the NBA, he’d be one of the best shooters in the league. A claim that left Shannon Sharpe quite visibly shocked.

Unable to understand what he had just heard, the NFL legend asked Paul if he was talking about shooting in a gun range. However, ignoring the sarcasm, the 41-year-old stood his ground. What’s more, he added on to the list, naming the likes of Trae Young, Darius Garland, Reggie Miller, and Ray Allen, further adding to Sharpe’s bewilderment.

It is Paul’s opinion, that if they were going purely based on shooting the basketball, he would be one of the best. But this is only in terms of shooting. Dribbling, defending, rebounding, and all other aspects of basketball aside, he is in the same class as Steph, Klay, and Dame. RP told Sharpe:

“I’m one of the best shooters, even still to this day… If I was in the one of 450, I’d be at the top. It’s guys like me, Steph, Klay, Dame. If you’re just talking shooting, this is the class I’m in!”

There can be no denying that it is a bold statement. And to no one’s surprise, Shannon Sharpe was having none of it. He even insisted, jokingly, that Paul needed to drink some more alcohol, as there was no way he could be making such claims sober. However, at the end of the day, Paul’s mind remains unchanged and he believes himself to be an elite shooter.

Paul is quite the gambler and has even gambled with the likes of Michael Jordan and Tom Brady

His incredible “sharpshooting” ability aside, Rich Paul is quite the gambler. While he may not have had the chance to test his shooting skills against the likes of Steph, Klay, and Dame, he has had the chance to gamble with some big names in the sports world. This includes gambling with the likes of Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.

Before his rise to fame, Paul played spades with MJ back in 2002. Two years later, during the All-Star Weekend, he was at a table with Will Smith, Alex Rodriguez, and Tom Brady playing cards. And what’s more, these bets were never small, with his biggest one being $126,000 when he was playing with Gilbert Arenas.

Paul really is living the life. After all, how many people can actually say they’ve sat at a table and gambled with two of the greatest athletes in the history of sports?