Michael Cooper Explains How He “Reluctantly” Took Jerry West’s Call After Being Drafted Mid-Pickup Game

Today, it’s hard to believe that Michael Cooper was drafted 60th overall, considering everything he went on to accomplish with the Los Angeles Lakers. At the time, though, his name wasn’t on any scout’s radar, which is why he didn’t even attend the draft. So, when he got a call from Jerry West, he was surprised to say the least.

Cooper ended up being scouted by West who had taken up an executive role at the Lakers and would go on to prove time and time again his mettle regarding front office decisions. Funnily enough however, he wasn’t supposed to get Cooper on-board.

It was Marvin Johnson, Cooper’s teammate from New Mexico that was supposed to be given first preference. But, when West traveled all the way to see Johnson play, Cooper’s desire to impress Jerry overrode any and everything any other player put on display.

Still, it’s safe to say Cooper wasn’t expecting a call from the Lakers. In an interview with DJ Vlad, he recalled the moments leading up to the realization that he had just made it to the NBA.

“It was just the opportunity, but I didn’t go to the draft,” Cooper said. “I was at the park playing, and how I found out was, my cousin came down, ran down to the park. I’m at this place called Villa Park, and he said, ‘Mike, the Lakers drafted you’…”

Of course, Cooper did not believe him. But his cousin pressed on. He told Cooper that West was going to give him a call, for which he had to get back home fast. Cooper was unsure if he should. Because his team, at Villa Park, was on a roll.

“So, I reluctantly left, because we had won four games in a row. And I was on a hot streak there, and I left and went home and yeah, that was it,” the former Defensive Player of the Year added. “So, I talked to Jerry, training camp is coming, congratulations son, we’ll see you there. The time came around, and we started training at Loyola Marymount.”

The moment changed Cooper’s life. He went on to become an integral reason behind five of the Lakers’ NBA championship victories in the 1980s. After getting selected so late into the Draft for just $30k, Cooper ultimately ended up having his #21 jersey retired by the organization.