Michael Jordan Admitted To Giving Up Allowance To His Brothers To Play Sports As A Kid

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Michael Jordan has always been a fierce competitor, one of the few in NBA history with a near-unmatched work ethic, willing to do whatever it took to reach the top. This drive was not something he developed later in his career, as he had it from the start. In an interview with Playboy, Jordan revealed that even as a kid, he lived and breathed basketball.

Advertisement

All Jordan wanted to do as a child was play outside. It didn’t matter if it was basketball or baseball, the two sports he would later pursue at the professional level. All he craved was being in the thick of competition.

Like most kids, Jordan had a fairly normal childhood to navigate. He had chores to do and received an allowance for personal spending. Most children would use that money on candies, movies, or little treats, but Jordan, being the ultimate athlete, revealed in the interview that he never spent his allowance on himself.

The Chicago Bulls legend would instead use the money to pay off his brothers, James and Larry, to complete his chores, just so he could go out and play whenever he could. When asked if he was always a star athlete, Jordan replied, “No, but I had ambitions of being one. All I wanted to do was play all the time. I used to give up whatever allowance I had to my brothers, for them to wash dishes for me and clean the house.”

Unlike his brothers, Jordan was always an outdoorsy child and, much to his father’s chagrin, wasn’t much help in the garage, where James Sr. made a living fixing cars. He explained that his brothers, much like their father, were “mechanical” and always knew exactly which wrench was needed at the right time.

“My father is a mechanical person. He always tried to save money by working on everybody’s cars. And my older brothers would go out and work with him,” Jordan said. “He would tell them to hand him a nine-sixteenths wrench and they’d do it.”

MJ wasn’t much help in the garage, and his blank expressions often left his father irritated. “I’d get out there and he’d say, ‘Give me a nine-sixteenths wrench,’ and I didn’t know what the hell he was talking about. He used to get irritated with me,” he joked.

That said, it never diminished his relationship with his father. When the time came, he dedicated his whole life to him. After James Sr. died in 1993, Jordan retired from the NBA to pursue a career in baseball, which was, in part, a fulfillment of his father’s lifelong dream.

Michael Jordan on how being competitive shaped him

MJ was always that guy on the floor. Even when he switched to baseball, he may not have been the most skilled, but nobody could question his competitive fire. The challenge, however, is that when you spend most of your adult life competing, it’s very hard to let that feeling go. Jordan has spoken about how that drive continues to affect his daily life after retirement.

“When you’re out of sports, and you’re in normal life, you don’t shed that armor that you actually have coated yourself with based on your lifestyle and your work ethic,” Jordan revealed. “You have to find your way around it, and that’s frustrating.”

In a year-old YouTube video, Jordan spoke about how he still lives with the effects of his competitive younger self, admitting that he instinctively views everything as a competition. “Because of the competitive nature that I have, I look at everything from a competitive nature,” he continued. “I tell my wife all time, I’m cursed. I’m cursed from a competitive standpoint that I cannot watch, or compete, or be a part of things without competition.”

Jordan admitted that although it has affected his life after retirement, he wouldn’t change a thing, because being a competitor is what defines him as a person.