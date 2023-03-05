“Michael Jordan and I was Shooting the S**t”: LeBron James’ Shares Peculiar Dream on Twitter Pitting him Against MJ

After LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record, the GOAT debate has become more complex than before. While Michael Jordan was previously thought of as the greatest to ever play, LeBron is now a legitimate contender for the title. The fact that the 38-year-old is still writing his legacy makes his case even stronger.

With the debate getting more and more intense by the day, James has shared a strange dream on his Twitter. The Lakers superstar claimed that he dreamt he was playing the Bulls legend in a dream. Curiously, LeBron was playing for Duke in his dream.

LeBron James dreamt he played against Michael Jordan

LeBron’s dream was peculiar to say the least. Not only does his dream involve Michael Jordan, but he also dreamt of the legend from his college days. LeBron, via his Twitter, wrote how he dreamt he was representing Duke and MJ was playing for his North Carolina State. The 4-time MVP further revealed how the game, in his dream, was tied 94-94 with 5 seconds left and NC State had the ball. Unfortunately, LeBron’s dream, in his own words, was interrupted at the most crucial moment by nature’s call.

LeBron: “Just woke up from having a dream that MJ and I was shooting the sh*+ back and forth at the Men’s National Championship game between North Carolina/Duke! Great vibes and EPIC CLASSIC GAME! It was a tie game/94-94/5 secs left/NC with the ball. My a** would wake up to use the bathroom right before seeing the ending of the game. Happens all the time. Never get to the end. Anyways felt real as hell.”

— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 5, 2023

To be fair to LeBron, every NBA fan has at least once wondered about the matchup between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. However, it’s very unlikely that the matchup featured the Jordan who played for North Carolina. Another interesting fact about this dream is that LeBron joined the league straight out of school. So Duke, as his college in his dream, is certainly a curious choice.

