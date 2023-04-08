“Michael Jordan Gonna Take Care of You”: Paolo Banchero Reveals How Jamal Crawford Convinced him to Sign For Air Jordan

Paolo Banchero is one of the biggest talents in the NBA. The former Duke Blue Devil had a great first year in the league and is a shoo-in to win Rookie of the Year. He certainly has a bright future in the league.

Given his potential, it isn’t that surprising that his phone is blowing up with sponsors. But, way before his rookie season, even before he signed his rookie deal with the Orlando Magic, Paolo had an important decision to make. Which shoe deal should he take?

At the time, Banchero had two offers on the table, Adidas and Air Jordan. It was a tough choice, but, a call from his friend Jamal Crawford convinced him. Michael Jordan was the man he needed to sign with.

Jamal Crawford convinced Paolo Banchero that Michael Jordan would take care of him

The Air Jordan brand is one of the most prestigious sneaker brands in the world. Over the years, it has developed into a billion-dollar company, one that anyone would love to be associated with.

Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Willaimson, all have signed with the Jordan brand. And, in the summer of 2022, the brand brought in a new recruit, Paolo Banchero. However, it wasn’t an easy decision.

Banchero had his choices, and it came down to two, Adidas or Jordan. But, all that changed after one call from Jamal Crawford. The former two-time Sixth Man of the Year is a good friend of Paolo’s, and he convinced him that Michael Jordan would take care of him.

“Before I even signed. When I was still deciding, it really came down to Jordan and Adidas. And, I remember I was at the airport, and Jamal Crawford one of my big brothers, he calls me. He calls me, and he’s like, “P, How you been?”. I hadn’t talked to him for a minute, and I was like, “I’m good!”. He was like, “Man! You know who just called me?”. I was like, “Man! Who?, and he said, “MJ! He called me about you. Man, first off he don’t ever call me. It’s kind of hard to talk to him sometimes. But he called me asking about you. Talking about he like you. He like your game!”. He was like, “Man! You got to sign with him! It’s cold look and MJ gonna take care of you. He’s family!”. And, that did it for me.”

Safe to say, he made the right choice. Jordan brand is notoriously known for signing with the best. Hopefully, Banchero will have the same career trajectory as the superstars who came before him.

Jordan brand made the right move by signing Banchero to the team

With the season almost over, there can be no denying that the Jordan brand made the right decision to sign Paolo Banchero. The young forward had a great season, averaging 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists per game. He will likely win the Rookie of the Year and could be well on his way to superstardom.

Both the brand and the NBA will be watching Banchero’s career with weighted breath. But, with the performances he has shown thus far, they probably have nothing to worry about.