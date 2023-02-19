“Michael Jordan had One Request”: Ben Affleck Reveals the Only Demand MJ Made for ‘Air’ to Honor Deloris Jordan Jordan

The movie ‘Air,’ starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will cover the story of Michael Jordan and Nike’s historical contract. Affleck is reportedly playing Phil Knight, while Damon will be playing Sonny Vaccaro.

Affleck, in an interview with USA Today, revealed that no one will play MJ in the movie. However, the role of his parents will be prominent. The story, frankly, can never be told without mentioning James and Deloris Jordan at length. After all, they played a crucial role in getting Jordan to sign with the brand. Perhaps that is why Jordan made just one request regarding the cast of the movie to honor his mother.

Also read: “Give My Trophy Back Dame!”: Damian Lillard Gets Heckled By Buddy Hield Following 3-Point Contest Loss

Michael Jordan asked Ben Affleck to cast Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan

In his interview with USA Today, Affleck revealed that Michael had no input in how the movie should be made. The Justice League star claimed Jordan had no interest in editing the script to his likeness. However, the Bulls legend made just one small request. He asked Affleck to cast the critically acclaimed actress Viola Davis as his mother, Deloris Jordan.

“Jordan had just one request: Viola Davis must play Jordan’s mom.”

Affleck clearly agreed to the request and cast her for the film. In all fairness, MJ”s request made a lot of sense. For one, Viola Davis is one of the best actresses in the industry. her ability to make every character unique and evoke strong emotions in the audience makes her a great choice.

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Marlon Waynes, Jason Bateman, and Chris Tucker star in the first trailer for #Air. The movie follow’s Nike’s story of landing Michael Jordan and changing an industry. pic.twitter.com/CLkOfYGsGN — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 9, 2023

Moreover, Deloris played a significant role in the deal. There is a high chance that without her convincing and Phil Knight’s extravagant offer, Michael would have likely gone with Adidas instead of Nike. So, naturally, Michael wanted someone capable to portray Deloris and Viola fits the profile.

The story of Nike’s deal with MJ

The story of Michael Jordan’s deal with Nike is one that has been heard time and again. It put Nike on the world map and was truly a deal like none other. It was the biggest deal at the time, so much so, that even NBA superstars like Magic Johnson couldn’t help but be jealous of what the Sports Apparel company offered the young Bulls star.

Now, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have joined forces once again to bring the story of the greatest shoe deal in history. The movie ‘Air’ will tell the story of how Sonny Vaccaro got the deal finalized despite MJ’s initial reluctance.

Vaccaro was pivotal in ensuring Michael Jordan became a Nike athlete. Jordan was actually more interested in signing with Adidas, however, the German brand wasn’t ready to MJ as much money as Nike. Deloris and James’ pestering coupled with the less valuable deal from Adidas led to the historical contract.

In a world where Converse and Adidas ruled, Nike needed a miracle to become relevant in the basketball sneaker market. So, Vaccaro suggested that Nike pay Jordan a 5-year $2.5 million deal. After convincing Phil Knight, the deal was sealed.

This is how the now world-famous Air Jordan brand came to be. A potential NBA rookie was identified and made the face of a company that now rules the world as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, sports apparel brands in the world.

Also read: “Mac McClung Brought Dunk Contest Back to Life”: Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Other Stars go Wild After Sixers’ G-League Guard’s Dunk