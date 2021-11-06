“Michael Jordan could end up being my #1, instead of #2”: When Trae Young hilariously tweeted out how “The Last Dance” could promote the Bulls legend to be his GOAT above LeBron James

During the release of “The Last Dance”, Trae Young hilariously tweeted how the documentary could very well promote Michael Jordan to be his GOAT over LeBron James.

Popular Netflix documentary “The Last Dance”, released more than a year back, gave viewers an insight into the 1990s Chicago Bulls organization. After watching the show, while many fans had a negative change in opinion towards Michael Jordan, there were quite a few who did get inspired by all of MJ’s peculiar traits in order to be the best.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was one of the many fans throughout the world who watched the documentary while quarantining at home due to the deadly pandemic. And while he was watching “The Last Dance”, he hilariously tweeted out how the documentary could actually get Trae to promote His Airness as the “#1” on his list instead of “#2” over LeBron James.

The 6-foot-1 All-Star had tweeted:

I feel like this documentary gonna make me put MJ #1, instead of #2…

Can’t Wait!!! #LastDance — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 19, 2020

Also Read: Kanye West reveals how the then-Lakers star took him back to basketball fundamentals in a film session on the Bulls legend

Trae Young had named LeBron James over Michael Jordan as his GOAT

A couple of weeks prior to that tweet, Ice Trae had actually named LeBron James as his #1 player on his “top 5” list. His list continued with MJ at the 2nd spot, followed by the Mamba at 3rd, Kevin Durant at number 4, and finished his list by naming Steve Nash as the fifth player.

MY TOP 5…

1. LBJ

2. Jordan

3. Kobe

4. KD

5. Steve Nash Don’t @ me https://t.co/abT5FeumYC — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 24, 2020

As soon as Young released this list of his, he was heavily criticized for putting Nash on the list above the likes of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, and many more legends. However, the Hawks sharpshooter was quick to justify Steve’s selection on the list. He sent out another tweet:

Nash is my Hero guys… 😢😞🙏🏽💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 24, 2020

Also Read: Charles Barkley professed that he wanted to run for Alabama governor on Jay Leno’s Show

The GOAT debate, top 5 lists, Mt Rushmore are conversations that don’t have any correct or incorrect answers. Yet, fans around the world get into heated discussions, sometimes even physical altercations, trying to shove down their opinions others’ throats.