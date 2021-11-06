Basketball

“Michael Jordan could end up being my #1, instead of #2”: When Trae Young hilariously tweeted out how “The Last Dance” could promote the Bulls legend to be his GOAT above LeBron James

“Michael Jordan could end up being my #1, instead of #2”: When Trae Young hilariously tweeted out how “The Last Dance” could promote the Bulls legend to be his GOAT above LeBron James
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Head to Head in T20 | NZ vs AFG T20I Stats | Abu Dhabi T20I
Next Article
Is West Indies out of T20 World Cup 2021: Why will West Indies have to play ICC T20 World Cup 2022 qualifying round?
NBA Latest Post
"Saw Gary Payton control referees, his coach, my coach, the lady in front!": Kevin Garnett was amazed by SuperSonics legend's sheer ability to talk trash all the time while playing at Hall of Fame levels
“Saw Gary Payton control referees, his coach, my coach, the lady in front!”: Kevin Garnett was amazed by SuperSonics legend’s sheer ability to talk trash all the time while playing at Hall of Fame levels

If trash talk legends were measured up to one another by pure volume, Gary Payton…