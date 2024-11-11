Michael Jordan Earned Himself $400 After Dropping Buckets On Dan Majerle Amidst A Bet, Said Eddie Johnson

Competitiveness takes many forms. For Michael Jordan, it manifested on the court, but also through his penchant for gambling. On occasion, the two would align as former Phoenix Sun Eddie Johnson recalled.

Early in 2023, he shared an anecdote about the five-time MVP on PHNX Sports’ podcast. MJ had played cards with the Suns forward the previous night, and as Johnson put it, “I couldn’t hardly walk.” Not Mike though.

“Jordan stands up in the room and he says, ‘You tell that boy Dan Majerle, I got something for him tonight’…He looked at Tom [Chambers] and I, he said, ‘I’m gonna give your boy 40’…Whatever, bet 100, bet 200. I took the bet,” the 1989 Sixth Man of the Year regretfully shared.

It’s hard to tell what Majerle did to earn the ire of Jordan. But both Chambers and Johnson would end up paying for it that night. The three Suns players did their best to limit His Airness and avoid coughing up $400 to him. But it was to no avail.

In Johnson’s words, “He walks over to the bench, he catches the ball, he catches it, he looks at Tom and I, ‘Get that money ready.’ And Dan’s guarding him. He reverse pivots on him, and he went right and he just tried to tear him down. Tongue wagging, he went out like this right and holding up 400.”

Mike had a penchant for rubbing in the defeats he handed out. Winning must have become so commonplace for the six-time champion that he needed to create his own stakes. And at the end of that night against the Phoenix Suns, Jordan would walk away with the pre-season win and $400. It wouldn’t be the only time he predicted his own dominance either.

Jordan put on the best performance Dominique Wilkins ever witnessed

You don’t earn a nickname like ‘The Human Highlight Film’ by being a scrub. And Dominique Wilkins was no scrub. Despite his own high-flying wizardry, the 9-time All-Star once credited Jordan for playing the best game he had ever seen.

“I never had a player do this before,” the 6’8 wing began during his appearance on ‘The Dan Patrick’ show. “I think I had 57 in Atlanta, we go back to Chicago weeks later. And I remember Michael Jordan walks in our locker room before the game,” he added.

This must be from the 1986 season when Wilkins posted his career-high 57 against the Bulls. Jordan was just in his third season, but from the anecdote, it becomes clear that he was already brimming with confidence.

“He gets to Randy Wittman and slaps him on the behind of his head. ‘Lace ’em up, it’s going to be a long night. Turned and walked out. And I’m in shock…He had 60. But even though he had 60, it’s the way he had it. You know, it was electric. It was incredible to witness,” Wilkins admitted.

Mike might not have won any money that night but he did end the game with 61 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals. Coupled with his locker room invasion, it was a night that Wilkins still remembers with distinct clarity.