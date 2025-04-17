Michael Jordan Is Shaking His Head At ‘Shameful’ Bulls Players, Says Skip Bayless

The Chicago Bulls just can’t seem to get past the Miami Heat when it matters most. They have now lost to the Heat in the play-ins for three seasons in a row. It’s only the third time since 2010 that a team has lost to the same opponent three consecutive years in the postseason, and this time, Skip Bayless believes even Michael Jordan would be shaking his head.

The Bulls put forth a mediocre performance when their playoff hopes were hanging by a thread. They were outscored 47-71 by halftime and couldn’t recover in the remaining two quarters, eventually losing the game 90-109.

Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic tried their best with 25/10/4 and 16/12/1, respectively, but it was far from a praiseworthy performance. None of the other Bulls matched up with the Heat players either. Tyler Herro led the charge for the Heat with a 38-point performance and was complemented well by Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, and Davion Mitchell.

After the Bulls’ loss, Skip Bayless took to X to share his thoughts. The media veteran claimed that Michael Jordan must be looking at this team and shaking his head in disbelief. He wrote, “Somewhere Michael Jordan is shaking his head and thinking, ‘They should be ashamed to be wearing that uniform.’”

It’s unlikely that MJ is even paying attention to what’s happening around the league, let alone watching the Bulls games. Since retirement, he has distanced himself from the game itself and has only been involved in the business of the NBA. However, if he watched the Bulls game, there’s no doubt that he’d be disappointed in the team. The once-celebrated franchise has lost all its glory in recent years.

What’s next for the Chicago Bulls?

The Bulls are in a basketball limbo. They’re not good enough to contend for championships, yet not bad enough to land a high lottery pick. This is arguably the worst place to be in today’s NBA, and it’s been the story of the Bulls for years now. But for the hardcore fans of the franchise, all hope is not lost yet.

The Chicago franchise went through some massive changes this season. Most of those changes have been proven drastic for the franchise. Not retaining DeMar DeRozan was one of the biggest mistakes made by the organization.

Josh Giddey, acquired in the controversial Alex Caruso trade, has a unique playmaking skillset and is still just 22. Matas Buzelis, their recent lottery pick and a Chicago native, brings scoring and defensive potential to the team. And although Coby White is inconsistent, he averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds this season. His numbers can possibly improve with some more work on his game during the offseason.