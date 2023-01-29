Michael Jordan was as a “Fun Guy” Before he Became the Ruthless Competitor he is Known to be

Michael Jordan is known for many things. But being funny isn’t one of them. This is of course not a surprise. Jordan in the public imagination is the ruthless competitor, the player who would do whatever he needed to win.

This is an impression he himself has helped hammer into public consciousness. However, back in 1986, it was a little different. Jordan said his goal was to cheer up the Bulls, who were then in a bad run of form.

He said that he was a funny guy. Most fans will be shocked at hearing these comments. Jordan, the consummate competitor, a funny dude? It’s hard to believe. And yet, it seems to have been true.

Michael Jordan’s Funny Era

The year was 1986 and Jordan was in his second year. After an astonishing rookie year, people were eager to see the young phenom and the Bulls in action.

However, Jordan broke his foot in the third game of the season. It was at this time that Jordan said he would bring some laughter into the team.

Claiming that the team was too serious, a young Jordan said he would do his best to make the team relax. Jordan was apparently a funny guy. Shortly after he would abolish all benevolence.

Kawhi Leonard’s Legendary Comments

A young Jordan was clearly different. So different that he is simply unrecognizable. However, Jordan isn’t the only player to have a different side. Kawhi Leonard once famously said that he is a ‘fun guy’. And we don’t really see him being that either.

The Leonard remark is iconic, from his deadpan delivery to his hilariously awkward laugh. While Kawhi’s remark and the subsequent reactions are burned into the collective memory of basketball fans, Jordan’s supposition is far different.

However, they both share one common thing. Two players are legendary for their seriousness on the court and yet nonchalantly claim to be ‘fun guys’.

We really don’t know if Jordan or Kawhi are, in reality, “fun guys”. Everyone who has played a team sport knows that there is one person who cheers everyone up.

However, it’s hard to imagine Jordan or Kawhi as goofy and funny. Jordan’s intensity is almost frightening. And Kawhi has hardly shown a humorous streak.

Still, we must take them at their word. Maybe in 1986 Jordan truly was a funny guy. A young Jordan must have wanted to contribute in any way possible.

Maybe Jordan did cheer his teammates up. Who knows?

