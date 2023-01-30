HomeSearch

Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Mavericks Release Injury Report for 2023 All-Star Starter

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 30/01/2023

Jan 24, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks down to the floor after he misses his second free throw to take the lead against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic has been absent from the Mavericks lineup for the last 2 games, and while they eeked out a win in one, the recent loss means they are back to the drawing board. Without their superstar, a lot of questions arise.

They meet a young and formidable Pistons team at the American Airlines Center. And while Mavericks fans are hoping the rest of the team can show even an ounce of potential, the real question is, will Luka play?

Doncic was forced off the game against the Phoenix Suns with a sprain on his left ankle. He didn’t return and the Mavericks kept him on a day to day.

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs the Pistons? Dallas Mavericks Release injury report ahead of the homestand

As per the latest injury report, Luka Doncic has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow. While it is still likely that Doncic sits out, a last-minute update could mean that Luka plays.

The other notable absentees are Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood. Both remain out and a timetable for their return remains unclear.

Luka’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

Doncic has been nothing short of supreme in the 2022-23 season. Averaging a stunning 33 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists a game, he is firmly on the MVP ladder.

However, there are bigger things on his mind. Luka has evidently pushed for the Mavericks to sign reinforcements before the February 9th trade deadline.

Whether or not that happens will determine a lot about Luka’s future. Should the Mavericks go all out?

