“Is Stephen Curry The Anti-LeBron?”: Colin Cowherd Lists Out A Slew Of ‘Negatives’ About James In Comparison To The Warriors Guard

Stephen Curry made the headlines in the recent win over the Milwaukee Bucks while leading the Golden State Warriors from the front. With 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, the point guard solidified his status as arguably the leading figure in the NBA. Consequently, Colin Cowherd showered high praise on the 4x champion during the latest episode of ‘The Herd’. In the process, the analyst raised a few eyebrows while shedding light on the differences between Curry and LeBron James.

Initially, Cowherd put into the limelight the sustained hype around the longevity and greatness of James. Following that, he mentioned how a similar narrative should initiate surrounding the legacy of the Warriors guard. The 60-year-old analyst then took matters a step forward while putting forward an interesting analogy.

“Is he [Stephen Curry] the anit-LeBron in many forms? Built a dynasty with his first team. Super loyal to friends and relationships. Finesse over power. Shooting over driving. Leaves oxygen in the room for others. Doesn’t have to always be the number one guy,” Cowherd stated.

The statement captured the journey of both champions while shedding light on their mentality as competitors. While James had to venture out of the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure his first-ever championship, Curry kept faith in the management of the Warriors. While the constant switches between franchises raised concerns surrounding the King’s loyalty, the 2x MVP’s sacrifices only expanded his legacy.

Hence, from an objective standpoint, the remarks of Cowherd were justified. Yet, there remained certain question marks over the influence of uncontrollable factors behind their decision-making. Thus, the practicality aspect of the statement remains in doubt.

Colin Cowherd had major praises for Stephen Curry

Early in the show, the host highlighted the importance of the Warriors talisman in securing the recent home win. “They finally had a full team…Everybody is back. Steph was amazing. Milwaukee hung for a while. Warriors blow them out late with a gigantic fourth quarter,” he mentioned.

Following that, Cowherd discussed how Curry had to deal with several unprecedented events since the start of the campaign. From the unavailability and off-form of his teammates to several off-court dramas, controversy had constantly surrounded the team from the start. Despite that, the 10x All-Star kept his focus fixated while averaging 26.9 points per game, shooting 40.7% from behind the arc as per StatMuse.

The analyst applauded the 2022 Finals MVP for this reason while highlighting his evolution as a leader. Reflecting on the growth, the comments certainly sounded valid as the team remained dependent on their backcourt maestro. Thus, the fans could only hope for the excellence to sustain longer as the franchise eyes a postseason run.